Michelle Obama Warns That Things Could Get Much Worse If Donald Trump Is Reelected During DNC Speech

During her keynote speech at the Democratic National Convention, Michelle Obama delivered a powerful prerecorded message about the state of the country and her thoughts on what will happen if President Donald Trump is reelected, CNBC reported.

The main takeaway from her speech was a warning of what will happen if Trump is allowed four more years in office.

“If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can; and they will if we don’t make a change in this election.”

As CNBC noted, Obama’s words took on a very grim tone as she tried to make people see the reality of the country’s current standing. It seemed like the real purpose of her speech was to deliver a powerful wake-up call, which might have been surprising to some of her most loyal followers.

Obama has made a reputation for being inspiring and tender. On Monday, she was relentless in criticizing Trump and the current administration.

She even reframed the quote, “when they go low, we go high,” which she has become well-known for saying.

“Going high does not mean putting on a smile and saying nice things when confronted by viciousness and cruelty. Going high means taking the harder path. It means scraping and clawing our way to that mountain top,” said the former first lady.

Handout / Getty Images

She followed that statement with additional ways to stand “fierce against hatred,” adding that the only way to go “high” is to unravel the “shackles of lies and mistrust with the only thing that can truly set us free: the cold hard truth.”

Later in her speech, the 56-year-old mentioned Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who recently announced Kamala Harris as his running mate. Obama admitted that Biden might not be the perfect candidate and said even he would agree, but she also said there was no such thing as a completely perfect candidate or president.

She argued that despite that, American citizens needed to be vigilant about voting and doing whatever possible to elect him to protect their children, the country’s legacy, and generations to come. Obama also referenced the ongoing “voter suppression tactics” allegedly being used by the GOP.

CNBC noted that she did not mention Harris in her speech. According to the outlet, it was likely because the statement was recorded before it was announced that she would be Biden’s choice for vice president.

Two days ago, The Inquisitr reported that Obama was planning to “come hard” at Trump, and she certainly seemed to follow through on that promise.