Monday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nikolas’ Surprise Pushes Ava To Plan Revenge

General Hospital spoilers for Monday’s episode tease that tensions will be running high between Ava and Nikolas. She had been excited for her big portrait reveal at Wyndemere, but her husband was determined to turn the tables on her. He did, but this won’t be the end of it.

Last week, Nikolas and Ava walked into the party and everybody watched as the portrait was unveiled. Viewers didn’t get to see what happened, other than the fact that Ava was stunned by what she saw. It was clear that the portrait wasn’t what she had expected, and General Hospital teasers indicate that Monday’s show will reveal more.

By the looks of things, this unveiling will throw the event significantly off-track. Elizabeth will end up talking with Ava alone at some point, and SheKnows Soaps suggests that this won’t necessarily be a friendly, supportive chat.

Liz will tell Ava that sabotages herself, which isn’t necessarily off-base. However, Liz does know what Ava doesn’t, which is that Nik is orchestrating all of this drama in coordination with Spencer.

Elizabeth wasn’t very impressed to learn this from Nik, and she’s not all that pleased with Ava for pulling Franco into all of this chaos. While she may not insert herself into this any further if she can help it, General Hospital spoilers hint that Ava will go all-in when it comes to getting control of the situation.

Todd Wawrychuk / ABC

The sneak peek for the August 17 show revealed that Elizabeth will end up talking with Nikolas as all of this plays out as well. She’ll warn him that he’s going to lose what little good is left in him if he’s not careful.

He has been determined to get back in his friend’s good graces since returning to Port Charles, and he was able to make some headway. However, General Hospital fans have seen she’s making him work for it. Whatever he did with this painting may well set him back with her significantly.

Ava will have a chance to talk with Franco as well. General Hospital teasers detail that she will rather ominously tell her friend that she will perfectly remedy the situation. This is almost certainly referencing her husband and it sounds as if this will get more intense before this marriage is over.

In the days ahead, General Hospital spoilers note that Nikolas will be dismissive of his wife in some sense. Soon, it seems that Elizabeth and Franco may finally realize how they’ve been used as pawns in all of this and fans will be anxious to see how this all progresses.