WWE News: Several Superstars Have Reportedly Reached Out To AEW

Citing Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Wrestling Inc has revealed that several top WWE talents have reportedly contacted AEW about joining the company.

Meltzer stated that “virtually everybody” on the WWE roster has reached out to AEW officials about jumping ship as soon as an opportunity presents itself.

According to the journalist, the performers have enquired about the rival promotion potentially having an interest in them. This is in addition to wanting to know how much money they’d make there.

Roman Reigns is supposedly the only WWE star who hasn’t been in touch with Tony Khan’s company. However, there people within AEW who want to bring “The Big Dog” into the fold.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Chris Jericho named the former Universal Champion as one of his dream acquisitions for the young promotion. Jericho believes that he’s the ideal superstar and possesses all of the tools to be a big asset for any company.

Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Brodie Lee, Dustin Rhodes, and Shawn Spears, Matt Cardona and FTR are among the former WWE superstars who have already signed with AEW. Cody Rhodes has also expressed an interest in bringing in some more former employees who are currently free agents, having been released from their deals back in April.

As summarized by Bleacher Report, reports of talent wanting to leave WWE for AEW have been circulating for months. Some of the former WWE wrestlers have described the environment as toxic or creatively unfulfilling, whereas as AEW is praised for treating its stars well in those regards. They only run one live show per week as well, but there were rumors of them adding more house shows prior to the pandemic.

Brian Myers recently stated that WWE offered him — and other employees — bumper contracts to discourage them from defecting. The wave of releases in April suggests that is no longer worried about some wrestlers going elsewhere, but AEW has seemingly had a huge effect on how WWE does business.

Myers — who currently competes for Impact Wrestling hasn’t joined AEW as of this writing. He moved to Impact alongside The Good Brothers, Heath Slater and EC3 last month, indicating that AEW isn’t interested in recruiting every former WWE talent.

The majority of AEW’s roster is made up of wrestlers that came from the independent circuit or abroad. They appear to be more focused on creating their own stars, as opposed to depending on their rivals firing people.