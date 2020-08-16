‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Carly & Nina Suspiciously Team Up

Carly Corinthos and Nina Reeves always seemed unlikely to ever team up but according to General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central, they will indeed be joining forces the week of August 17. These two strong and successful women will be on a mission and that could spell trouble.

The spoilers gave no indication on why they will be teaming up. However, it’s highly likely that it could have something to do with Nelle Benson. Carly is extremely grateful to Nina for testifying against Nelle, which was a huge factor in the judge deciding to give sole custody to Michael. Nina still feels a bit sorry for her, despite calling Nelle a compulsive liar on the stand.

Surprisingly enough, Carly had a fleeting moment of feeling a bit bad for her as well. She told Jason that Nelle grew up with a father who was manipulative and didn’t really care about her, which is why his daughter turned out to be the same way. But Carly also said that it doesn’t excuse all that Nelle has done to her family. Some fans have wondered if Carly and Nina will somehow try to redeem Nelle. That may be a little far-fetched at this point as Carly has always hated her.

A more likely scenario may be that Carly gets wind of Nina trying again to find her real daughter and decides to help. One hint that is coming up on Monday’s General Hospital is that Jax will get a phone call. He has been waiting to hear back from the jeweler that took a look at Nina’s half-heart necklace. Jax offered his assistance and called this lady. She was working on finding out where it was bought, so that could be the call that comes in.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

The following day, Nina and Carly join forces. General Hospital fans are totally convinced that Nelle will turn out to be the child that Nina is looking for, especially since she has the other half of the necklace. However, there could always be a twist as well.

Soap Central has also teased that there will be a shocking turn of events for Nina and something that she will struggle with. That spoiler has been up for a while now and her finding out that Nelle is her long-lost daughter would definitely fall into a shocking moment for the Crimson editor.

The General Hospital Nurses Ball is coming up in just a few days. Nelle is seen in the previews and she is looking pretty suspicious. Rumor has it that she kidnaps Wiley and tries to go on the run with passports in hand. It’s expected to be full of drama as always.