Chuck Todd Questions Whether John Durham’s Probe Is A ‘Serious Investigation’

MSNBC host Chuck Todd questioned the nature of John Durham’s investigation into the origins of Robert Mueller’s Russia probe on Friday’s edition of MSNBC Live, Breitbart reported.

“What’s unclear is whether this is a serious investigation into what else, like the issue of WikiLeaks and how many American citizens’ privacy and rights were violated by these Russian hackers who did this, if there’s any interest in investigating that at all which — or if there’s just interest in creating confusion about investigating the investigators here,” he said.

“But we will wait for this Durham investigation and see if there is any concern about how many American citizens were targeted by WikiLeaks, something that seems to have gotten lost with this Justice Department.”

Todd’s comment came in the wake of the announcement that former FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith is planning to plead guilty to falsifying an email during the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) application process used to renew a warrant for surveillance of ex-Trump official Carter Page.

Per Fox News, Todd previously dismissed the Durham probe and claimed that the inquiry was mostly based on Trump’s “personal grievances and conspiracy theories.” Todd linked the alleged theories to the president’s actions in Ukraine, which later sparked the impeachment exploration into the president.

Around the same time, Todd’s fellow MSNBC host, Rachel Maddow, dismissed the Durham inquiry and claimed that it’s part of a “false flag operation” driven by the real estate mogul’s campaign and perpetuated by Attorney General William Barr.

Olivier Douliery / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr reported, Donald Trump — who has repeatedly accused Barack Obama’s administration of spying on him — addressed the examination’s development on Friday and suggested it was just the beginning of charges stemming from the exploration. Previously, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows claimed to have seen evidence from the inspection and predicted that indictments would be coming in the near future.

According to Barr, the examination and its developments are not linked to the election in any way, Fox News reported. His comment came after he teased an upcoming development in the inquiry, which turned out to be Clinesmith’s guilty plea.

Despite Trump’s assertions, the documents in the case thus far have reportedly not referenced an FBI conspiracy against the president. Nevertheless, the spotlight is on the examination after Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s 476-page report on the Mueller probe found numerous abuses of the FISA process — issues that were later found to extend to other inquiries.