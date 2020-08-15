Michelle Obama Is Reportedly Planning To ‘Come Hard’ At Donald Trump

Michelle Obama is planning to take aim at Donald Trump at the Democratic National Convention, The Hill reported. According to an ally close to the former first lady, Obama is planning to “come hard” at the real estate mogul “in the most artful way.”

“I think it will be one of the most defining and memorable speeches of this entire cycle,” the ally said. “She has the most powerful voice to get out the vote.”

Democratic strategist Joel Payne said that Obama is planning an “intensely personal speech” — possibly more so than her husband’s.

“By the virtue of being an ex-president, there are certain things he’s allowed to say…. His will be a little more careful. So in many ways she’s going to be speaking for her and her husband. She’ll hit closer to the bone for millions of Americans who feel alienated by President Trump and his administration.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Obama previously revealed on her podcast that she has been struggling with depression due to the current state of the country and the actions of the Trump administration. The former first lady pointed to the racism she sees cropping up around the country and the purported hypocrisy of Trump’s White House. According to Obama, she feels strained from seeing Black people harmed and dehumanized amid the United States’ racial tensions.

The Hill claimed that Obama’s 2016 speech was the most memorable of the cycle. She refrained from mentioning Trump by name and encouraged Democrats to “go high” when the Republican Party goes “low.” Not all Democrats agreed with this suggestion — some believed that the party should have taken a more aggressive approach against Trump in spite of the optics of such a strategy.

As reported by The Hill, Obama’s supporters previously pushed for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to select her as his running mate. Although Biden previously expressed willingness to work with Obama to defeat Trump, he later selected California Senator Kamala Harris as his vice president. Before he made his choice of running mate, Biden claimed that he did not believe Obama had a desire to take on the role or live near the White House.

In her 2018 memoir, Becoming, Obama took aim at Trump and the birther campaign he lead against her husband, who he suggested was not born in the United States. As reported by CNN, the president made a similar claim about Harris after she was announced as Biden’s running mate.