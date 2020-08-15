Kamala Harris Says Joe Biden Broke One Of ‘Most Substantial Barriers’ In US By Choosing Her As Running Mate

In an interview with MSNBC broadcast on Friday, California Sen. Kamala Harris argued that presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden broke longstanding barriers by choosing her as his running mate, Bloomberg reported.

“Joe Biden had the audacity to choose a Black woman to be his running mate. How incredible is that?” said Harris, who is the first African-American and Indian-American woman on a major party ticket.

“That he decided he was going to do that thing that was about breaking one of the most substantial barriers that has existed in our country — and he made that decision with whatever risk that brings.”

Harris said that Democrats will represent “who America really is” in the 2020 presidential election, arguing that her and Biden’s campaign will offer a stark contrast to the agenda pushed by President Donald Trump and his allies.

“When you have one ticket saying ‘Black Lives Matter’ and another who has been full-time sowing hate and division in our country, those are the things that are going to motivate Black women to vote,” she said.

Harris noted that voter suppression will be the Democrats’ greatest obstacle in November, suggesting that Republicans are targeting voters of color.

Her remarks came amid widespread reports that Trump and Republicans are looking to defund the Postal Service in order to create obstacles to mail-in voting, which Democrats have advocated for amid the coronavirus pandemic, citing concerns over public health and safety.

The Postal Service has pushed back against the GOP’s efforts. Its representatives recently sent letters to the District of Columbia and 46 states across the nation, saying that mail-in ballots might not arrive on time.

Biden officially announced Harris as his running mate earlier this week. Since then, Trump has viciously attacked the California senator, describing her as “nasty” and “mean,” and alleging that she is part of the “radical left”

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Trump also gave credence to a conspiracy theory about Harris’ eligibility to serve as vice president.

As The Inquisitr reported, during a press conference on Thursday, the commander-in-chief referenced a controversial Newsweek op-ed penned by conservative law professor John Eastman.

In the column, Eastman argued that Harris — who was born in Oakland, California — is not eligible to serve because neither of her parents was a naturalized citizen at the time of her birth.

His suggestions were rejected by constitutional law scholars.

Trump amplified and promoted similar conspiracy theories about his predecessor, Barack Obama.

South Carolina Republican Lindsey Graham, a key Trump ally, also pushed back against Eastman’s allegations, writing in a Twitter message that Harris is “unequivocally an American citizen.”