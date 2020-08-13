Nancy Pelosi Responds To Donald Trump’s Opposition To Postal Service Funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi used a Thursday press conference to address Donald Trump’s opposition to the $25 billion in United States Postal Service (USPS) funding that the Democratic Party is attempting to gain through the next coronavirus relief package, Breitbart reported.

“And so, they’re going to prevent children from having food, safety in the schools, people from being evicted, all of that, stopping the spread of the virus, because of the Postal Service?” she asked. “That’s what they’re saying?”

In addition, Pelosi claimed that the Trump administration representatives she has spoken to thus far amid negotiations did not express the president’s sentiments about the USPS funding.

“If they came in the room and said, the president’s never doing this. That’s something we take to the American people, and the American people want the Postal Service protected and preserved.”

As reported by CNBC, Pelosi also expressed her misgivings with Trump’s pushback during a Thursday appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

“The president’s family was all out in California urging absentee ballot during the special election in the spring, so this is, nonetheless, yet again, shall we say, another contradiction.”

Pelosi also highlighted that many Americans require the Post Office for ordering prescription drugs and suggested that the Republican Party’s efforts against the federal agency are harming seniors amid the pandemic.

Trump’s campaign has suggested that voting absentee by mail is an acceptable form of voting compared to vote-by-mail, CBS News reported. Former campaign manager Brad Parscale claimed that the difference between the two is that mail-in voting provides ballots for every registered voter, even in the case that they did not request one. Conversely, absentee ballots are designed for individuals who cannot reach the ballot box on Election Day.

Along with Pelosi, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden also took aim at Trump’s pushback against funding for the USPS, which he suggested was part of a broader attempt to harm the integrity of the November elections. But according to Trump, the Democratic-led push for vote-by-mail is part of their own effort to undermine the integrity of the elections by using a process that he claims is susceptible to fraud — accusations that run contrary to the claims of many experts.

Trump has previously expressed opposition to COVID-19 relief packages with financial aid for the Post Office. At the time, Biden accused Trump of attempting to suppress the vote and claimed it was the only way the real estate mogul can remain in power.