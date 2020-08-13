Michelle Obama Speaks Out Regarding Kamala Harris Being Named Joe Biden’s Running Mate

Former first lady Michelle Obama took to Instagram on Thursday, August 13 to share her excitement regarding the recent news of Kamala Harris being named Joe Biden’s running mate for the 2020 Presidential Election. Obama included two snapshots of Harris and discussed the importance of this historic decision.
Harris is a senator from California and a former Attorney General. If Biden does beat President Donald Trump in the upcoming election, Harris will be the first female vice president the United States has ever had. The former first lady thinks she is more than up for the task and made it clear that she will be cheering Harris on from the sidelines as things unfold.
In the first snapshot included in the post was a modern day photo of Harris, her arms around two young Black girls. The second photo was of Harris as a child alongside her mother. She was born of immigrant parents from India and Jamaica.
Obama explained that many African American women grow up without seeing other women that look like them reaching their career goals or earning a position of power.
View this post on Instagram
You get used to it, even as a little girl—opening the newspaper, turning on the TV, and hardly ever seeing anyone who looks like you. You train yourself to not get your hopes up. And sometimes it’s a battle just to keep telling yourself that you might deserve more. Because no matter how much you prepare, no matter what grades you get or even how high you rise at work, it always feels like someone is waiting to tell you that you’re not qualified. That you’re not smart enough. That you’re too loud or too bossy. That there’s just something about you…you’re just not quite the right fit. Change can be slow and frustrating, but signs of progress are all around us. This week Senator @KamalaHarris, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, became the first Black woman and first Asian-American woman on a major party’s presidential ticket. I’ve been thinking about all those girls growing up today who will be able to take it for granted that someone who looks like them can grow up to lead a nation like ours. Because @KamalaHarris may be the first, but she won’t be the last. I am here for it all. Let us embrace and celebrate this moment. Go get ‘em girl. ????????
“You get used to it, even as a little girl—opening the newspaper, turning on the TV, and hardly ever seeing anyone who looks like you. You train yourself to not get your hopes up. And sometimes it’s a battle just to keep telling yourself that you might deserve more.”
She went on to discuss that because of this historic decision, all young girls and particularly those of color, will be able to see that they too can accomplish their dreams.
“I’ve been thinking about all those girls growing up today who will be able to take it for granted that someone who looks like them can grow up to lead a nation like ours. Because @KamalaHarris may be the first, but she won’t be the last,” she wrote.
She concluded the post by encouraging fans and followers to embrace this significant moment which serves as a milestone for women. She also encouraged Harris to give it her all.
In 2019, Harris started her own presidential campaign but eventually pulled out due to insufficient funding. She will now have a second chance to partake in what is sure to be a dramatic election season.
As The Inquisitr previously reported, Harris was among a few different individuals that were considered for the role. Other names that were discussed as potential candidates included Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, and Gretchen Whitmer. It was known for months that Biden would be picking a female.