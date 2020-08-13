AEW News: Rising Star Reportedly Set To Receive Major Singles Push, Per Dave Meltzer

Jungle Boy — who is the son of actor Luke Perry — has been booked to lose on AEW television recently, but the company reportedly has plans to push him in the near future.

As documented by WrestlingNews.co, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio revealed that Jungle Boy will be given more focus when fans are able to attend shows again.

The performer’s character is an underdog babyface, and the belief is that his purported win against a top star will be more meaningful with a live audience there to give him a pop.

The wrestler has featured in some singles matches against top stars in the past. He has taken the likes of Chris Jericho and Cody Rhodes to the limit. According to Meltzer, AEW’s plan is to give him a major victory and proceed with his ascent up the card from there.

As noted by Sportskeeda, Rhodes recently revealed that Jungle Boy could go far in AEW. He was impressed with his effort in their match with each other and complimented the young star’s performance.

However, Rhodes also challenged the promising star to evolve and become main event material, as he is no longer a rookie in the wrestling business.

“These guys like Jungle Boy and MJF aren’t freshmen anymore. This is year two, and we have to see a new side of them. There’s only so long that you can be that young guy on the totem pole. They’re still young guys, but they’re in a different area now. They can’t make those baby mistakes. He made very few mistakes that match. Very impressed with Jungle Boy, especially the feeling in there with him.”

As of this writing, Jungle Boy is part of a popular stable called the Jurassic Express with Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt. He teamed with Luchasaurus on the latest episode of Dynamite for a Tag Team Championship match against Kenny Omega and Adam Page. The pair were unsuccessful in dethroning the champions, but they looked good in their outing.

Jungle Boy’s previous singles feuds still saw him affiliated with his current faction. This could still be the case moving forward as the company has a tendency to align performers with groups.

Jungle Boy isn’t the only tag team stalwart who’s made a good impression as a singles performer this year. Scorpio Sky has also been receiving a solo push recently, while still being affiliated with Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian in the SCU faction.