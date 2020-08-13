Joy-Anna Duggar Gives Baby Update & Shares Snuggles With Son Gideon

It’s been a week since Joy-Anna Duggar had been seen on social media. Her recent Instagram share a few days ago showed off her huge baby bump and she looked ready to pop at that point. Since then fans have been wondering if the Counting On star may have given birth already, but it looks like she is still hanging in there, as indicated in her latest post.

Joy-Anna gave an update on Wednesday evening letting her 1 million followers know that she is still waiting for her baby girl to arrive. She and husband, Austin Forsyth, are expecting their second child. Her official due date is in a week and they had previously indicated how anxious they are to meet their new little one very soon. She mentioned in the caption that they are still anticipating the birth of their daughter.

In the Instagram snap, a fresh-faced Joy-Anna was sitting with her son, Gideon, on her lap. It was an up-close photo of the two of them in a sweet snugly moment. The expectant mom said that while waiting for the baby, she was trying to sneak in some “extra snuggles” with her sweet boy. She seemed content and Gideon appeared to be enjoying getting his mom’s attention as well.

Joy-Anna looked like she was leaning back with her head against a pillow. She wore a black tank top and a delicate chain necklace around her neck. Her hair almost appeared to be grey in the photo, but it could have very well just been the lighting.

Gideon was front and center with his short blond hair slightly shining in the light. He sported a grey t-shirt and had a slight grin on his sweet face. As seen in previous episodes of Counting On, Joy-Anna and Austin had been talking to Gideon about his new sister as her belly grows bigger. She said that he has no idea what he is in for when she arrives.

Many of Joy-Anna’s followers took to the comments to give her some encouragement. They told her how tired she looked in the picture and also wished her the best as she waits it out.

“You look pretty tired! Hope it’s an easy labour,” said one Duggar fan.

“Get as much rest as you can while you’re waiting,” another admirer replied.

“Prayers for healthy and safe delivery when she makes her way!” remarked a third fan.

The daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar shared a tour of the nursery, which also serves as Gideon’s room as well, on her YouTube channel two weeks ago. She had some extra help from sisters Jana and Jessa since Joy-Anna said that they have a better eye for decorating than she does. She thought it turned out amazing and now she and Austin are ready for their new little one to arrive.