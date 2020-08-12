WWE News: Hall Of Famer Reveals His Choice For Most Valuable Wrestler Of COVID-19 Era

On the most recent episode of his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T opined that MVP has been living up to his ring name as of late as the most valuable wrestler since the company moved to the Performance Center in Orlando due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As quoted by WrestlingNews.co on Tuesday, Booker said on this week’s edition of his Hall of Fame podcast that MVP, together with his Hurt Business stablemates Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, has outshone his fellow superstars in the so-called “COVID era,” despite how his faction has only been around for a few weeks.

“He’s been going out and creating some really good drama and not having to do anything to create it other than go out and speak and talk. I think I remember this career more than his last career. I really feel like this time he is in a groove and if I had to give it to anybody, it would be him.”

Although initial rumors suggested that MVP was going to be the leader of a new version of the Nation of Domination stable from the 1990s, The Hurt Business has carved its own identity as the newest villainous group to debut on Monday Night Raw. On last week’s episode of the show, the trio made a notable appearance on the newly launched “Raw Underground,” announcing that the Shane McMahon-hosted segment was under new management and attacking several developmental wrestlers who made up its audience, per CBS Sports.

Commenting on Booker’s praise for MVP, Sportskeeda wrote that the veteran has been “one of the best acts” since he returned to WWE this year. The outlet also pointed out how Lashley has been on a “monstrous roll” and has been made to appear dominating since he joined forces with MVP, even if he failed to win the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre during their match at Backlash.

In addition, the publication brought out how MVP had been aggressive in recruiting people to join his group before the current lineup with Lashley and Benjamin was solidified. Current United States Champion Apollo Crews was among the early recruits for the then-unnamed stable and would ultimately kick off a title feud with MVP after refusing his offer.

While Booker had good things to say about MVP and The Hurt Business on this week’s Hall of Fame podcast, he hasn’t shied away from making critical remarks about other WWE superstars on his show. Recently, he drew attention for suggesting that New Day member Big E should drop his comedy gimmick if he wants to become a top-tier singles star.