Christie Brinkley & Katie Couric Are Twinning In Fedoras On Movie Night

Christie Brinkley gave fans a sneak peek into her personal life by sharing a myriad of photos on Instagram on Tuesday. The update was composed of eight images that showed Brinkley and her crew enjoying a movie night with a glass of wine in hand.

The first shot in the set captured the 66-year-old and former Today Show host Katie Couric posed outside. The photo was snapped in the evening, and Brinkley appeared to be the mastermind behind the image as her right arm was extended in front of her and out of the frame. The two appeared to be in a backyard that was filled with towering trees and Brinkley tipped her fedora with one and wore a mega-smile for the camera.

In the caption of the image, Brinkley shared with fans that she and Couric were enjoying a movie night at Donna Karan’s house. The model revealed that she enjoyed both the magnificent view and the Tesla movie. She also shared that the group was treated to a show of luminaries in the sky.

Brinkley was dressed to impress and wore a blue floral mask hung from one of her ears as she appeared to have removed it for the photo op. The photo was cropped near her chest and only teased a peek of her white ensemble. The model wore several silver bracelets on her wrist and a single ring on her finger. Couric rocked a matching hat and held a glass of wine in her hand. She looked dressed up for the outing in a floral-print top.

The next image in the set captured Brinkley and John Molner sitting together on an outdoor couch. That view offered a better view of the 66-year-old’s chic dress, which boasted semi-sheer fabric that was decorated with lace. Molner looked casual in a blue button-down shirt and a pair of khakis.

The next few photos in the set offered different glimpses of the model’s evening, including a few selfies that she snapped while she was rocking her face mask. Many fans have been quick to comment on the update, and it’s earned 100-plus comments.

“Your smile always, absolutely always brings light to everyone! Thank you Christie!” one follower commented on the upload.

“Your dress is stunning…where can we find it?!?” another social media user asked with the addition of a few pink hearts.

“Y’all look AMAZING and inspire me now that I’m in my 50s that age really is just a number!!! So thank you both!!!” a third added.

“Nobody seems to enjoy life more than you Christy.. always doing something fun in style!” one more wrote with the addition of a flame emoji.