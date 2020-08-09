Joe Biden Leads Donald Trump In Battleground States Pennsylvania, Wisconsin According To New Poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden has opened up leads in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, two states largely considered “battleground” states whose electoral votes could make the difference in the November election, according to a new CBS/Battleground Tracker poll.

In Pennsylvania, Biden leads by six points, 49 percent to 43 percent, while in Wisconsin the presumptive Democratic nominee leads 48 percent to 42 percent.

Voters in both states point to the coronavirus pandemic in favoring Biden over Trump. Specifically, 75 percent of poll respondents in Pennsylvania, and 76 percent in Wisconsin, said they believe things in the U.S are going badly amid the pandemic and economic turmoil. In both states, according to The Hill, 47 percent of voters said the former vice president would better handle the coronavirus crisis. In Pennsylvania, only 37 percent said they believed Trump would do better than Biden at managing the pandemic, while in Wisconsin, 32 percent said Trump would do better.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Another topic poll respondents were asked about was Trump’s general demeanor. About two-thirds of respondents in both states said they dislike how the president “handles himself personally.” Similarly, among voters in both states aggregated together, 44 percent say that Biden understands their “needs and concerns” better than Trump does, while 37 percent gave Trump the edge on that question.

Biden is expected to announce his running mate this week. However, among poll respondents who said they’re likely to vote for Biden, his choice of vice presidential nominee isn’t likely to sway them one way or the other, according to Politico. In Pennsylvania, 62 percent in Pennsylvania said Biden’s selection was “not very important” or “not at all important,” while 56 percent in Wisconsin said the same.

When it comes to the one topic on which the POTUS has consistently had the upper hand in polling during this election cycle — the economy — the gap seems to be narrowing, at least in these two states. In Wisconsin, 43 percent of voters gave Biden the edge on being better at handling the economy, while 47 percent gave it to Trump. In Pennsylvania, 45 percent favored Biden on this topic, while 46 percent favored Trump.

Pennsylvania, with its 20 electoral votes, and Wisconsin, with its 10, are both considered battleground states whose electors could make the difference in either man winning the election. Indeed, both played a role in electing Donald Trump in 2016; the 30 electoral votes between the two states went unexpectedly to Trump, who had been trailing Hillary Clinton by one percentage point, thanks to voters who decided at the last minute, according to CBS News.