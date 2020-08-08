Spanish-Language Ad Slams Joe Biden For Considering ‘Only One’ Hispanic Politician For Running Mate

The Committee to Defend the President, a super PAC supportive of President Donald Trump, is set to release an advertisement slamming the presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, The Washington Examiner reported on Friday.

The ad — which will air nationally beginning Saturday on Spanish-language network Telemundo — attacks Biden for failing to consider more than one Hispanic politician to be his running mate.

“We came from all over. We built skyscrapers and successful businesses. We risked everything, even our lives, to make America home,” the narrator can be heard saying in Spanish.

“Latino Americans love our country. But that’s not good enough for Joe Biden. He’s interviewed thirteen candidates for vice president, but only one is Hispanic.”

The brief video clip features images of several prominent Hispanic politicians.

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, former White House hopeful Julian Castro and Republican strategist Ana Navarro all appear in the ad.

“Although Latinos make up more than one-sixth of the United States population and Latinos contribute more than two trillion dollars to our economy. So … why aren’t Latinos good enough for Joe?” the narrator asks.

As the group’s executive director Chad Banghart explained, up to $600,000 will be spent on promoting the spot on various online platforms, including YouTube and Twitter.

According to exit polls, Trump won 28 percent of the Latino vote when he competed against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Biden appears to be more popular than Trump among Hispanic voters, but every vote will mater in swing states such as Florida and Arizona, both of which have a large Hispanic population.

The Democrat’s campaign has acknowledged that Biden needs to carry Arizona — where he is currently leading Trump by 4 percentage points, per RealClearPolitics — in order to win the presidency.

As The Washington Post pointed out, Biden won the Democratic Party’s presidential primaries largely thanks to votes from white moderates and African Americans. He has, however, struggled to generate support among Hispanics, most of whom backed his most formidable primary rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Clinton won between 66 and 79 percent of the Latino vote four years ago, and still lost to Trump. Most polls suggests that Biden’s support among Hispanic voters is somewhere between 45 and 62 percent, which could be a major issue in November.

Biden has promised to pick a female running mate, and he has been pressured to choose a woman of color. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, California Sen. Kamala Harris appears to have emerged as the top contender for the position.