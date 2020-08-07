AEW Rumors: Update On Excalibur’s Status Following Racial Slur Controversy Reportedly Revealed

Excalibur has been missing from AEW Dynamite and Dark ever since videos of him using racial slurs re-emerged online. However, the announcer is reportedly set to return to the commentary table, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

As documented by Sportskeeda, Excalibur could return as early as the next episode of Dynamite. He will reportedly fly to Jacksonville for the upcoming television taping, though it’s still possible that AEW will decide not to use him.

As The Inquisitr recently noted, Excalibur’s racist remarks were part of a promo he conducted while he was competing on the independent circuit several years ago. While the slurs were uttered in an effort to get heat from the fans, they have resulted in the announcer — and the company — receiving some negative press.

The controversy caused some wrestlers and commentators to question AEW’s commitment to diversity. Other critics claimed that racism shouldn’t feature in sports entertainment, even if it is part of an angle that’s approved — or even suggested — by athletes of color.

The company hasn’t released a statement regarding why Excalibur has been absent, though his hiatus did coincide with the comments becoming public knowledge again. The silence also suggests that he won’t be seriously disciplined for his actions.

However, Sammy Guevara was openly suspended and sent to sensitivity training after inappropriate remarks he made about Sasha Banks resurfaced online. The promotion has punished employees for generating headlines for the wrong reasons, but they also seem willing to give second chances to those who have made mistakes in the past.

All Elite Wrestling / Twitter

Excalibur has been absent from social media since the controversial footage resurfaced, and Taz has been filling in for him alongside Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone on Dynamite. As documented by Heel By Nature, Meltzer revealed that Excalibur has been present at recent tapings but chose to stay off television because he didn’t want to cause a fuss.

“The story, again, not confirmed, was that he didn’t want to be on the show thinking it would be the focus of the show. As it turns out, it became a much bigger issue because he wasn’t on the show.”

One of the videos also featured WWE’s Kevin Owens. The Monday Night Raw superstar has been vocal about the incident since then, claiming that he was reluctant to participate in the storyline at the time. He even apologized for it before he became associated with his current employer.