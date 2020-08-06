Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’: New Brook Lynn Quartermaine Revealed As Amanda Setton Takes A Leave

Soon General Hospital viewers will see the character of Brook Lynn Quartermaine looking a bit different, and details on that front has just emerged. Actress Amanda Setton is taking a temporary leave and now reports indicate that Briana Lane will be taking over for a while.

According to Soaps in Depth, Briana will first appear on the General Hospital episode airing on Thursday. Spoilers have teased that there is a lot of action on the way for the character of Brook Lynn, and it seems that it’s going to be this temporary recast who will be in many of those scenes.

Amanda did appear in the first few new episodes of General Hospital this week. However, viewers were then surprised to hear that she will be gone for a while as she takes maternity leave. She is said to be expecting her third child, but not much more about the timing of that family addition has been revealed yet.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

Briana is a newcomer to General Hospital, but some soap fans may end up recognizing her. The 34-year-old has been acting for years and according to her IMDb page, her first gig was a one-episode stint in 2006 on Days of Our Lives. It seems she played Hope’s double at the time.

Since then, she has acted steadily. Oftentimes, she’s had one-off appearances on prominent television shows or short-term roles on what appears to generally be lesser-known series.

For example, she has been on American Horror Story, NCIS, 9-1-1, and Stuck in the Middle over the past couple of years. The new General Hospital cast member also popped up on series such as Switched at Birth, Bones, and Hawaii Five-0 at various points.

Amanda first appeared on General Hospital in November 2019. Prior to that, the character had been played by Adrianne Leon and by Brooke Radding at various times.

What’s on the horizon for Brook Lynn? General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps indicate that there are some difficult moments coming up over the next couple of weeks related to ELQ. Valentin has her shares and is determined to take over the Quartermaine company, and now she’s stuck in a tough spot in this regard.

Soon Ned will call an emergency meeting, surely connected to this takeover, and he’ll soon have reason to be disappointed in his daughter. Olivia will try to smooth things over between them, which certainly is a tough move for her considering her typically acrimonious relationship with her step-daughter.

How long will this casting switch be in place? That much isn’t known quite yet, and this isn’t the only switcheroo that General Hospital fans have faced this week. Lindsay Hartley is currently playing Sam McCall as well, but Kelly Monaco is expected to be back on the set next week.

General Hospital fans are thrilled to have new episodes airing again and they’ll be curious to see how this casting shift plays out.