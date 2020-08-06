‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Dante Is Afraid There’s A ‘Ticking Time Bomb’ Inside His Head

Dante is filled with fear.

Dante Falconeri reappeared this week on General Hospital and fans are thrilled to have him back. He was last seen on Monday’s episode and spoilers revealed that he will be meeting with a doctor on Thursday’s show.

He is being treated at a WSB facility in Geneva, Switzerland for PTSD due to the traumatic experience he had while working undercover in Turkey over a year ago. Since then he felt like he had put his family in danger and left them to seek treatment. General Hospital viewers were hoping that this well-loved character would be back sometime soon and on Monday, they were happy to finally see him on screen once again. In the spoiler video that was posted on Instagram on Thursday, Dante is seen sitting inside of his tiny room talking to his physician as he seeks help.

Lulu’s ex-husband appeared to be distraught in the preview talking about the “ticking time bomb” as he dramatically pointed to his head. He is afraid to be around his family because of that. Back at home, he was having nightmares as he remembered what happened in Turkey. The horrible things that supposedly happened there came back to haunt him and he was afraid for Lulu and the kids.

The couple have since divorced with Dante’s urging and she is now dating school teacher Dustin Phillips. Dante is bound to make it back to Port Charles eventually and that will cause plenty of emotions to flare up.

There are rumors swirling that he may return to Port Charles because Lulu is in danger. Cyrus Renault’s name has come up as the one who may kidnap her. After all, she is Laura’s daughter and Cyrus has already threatened the mayor. This may be one way to get Laura to do what he wants. If this does happen, that may be just the thing that brings Dante back home.

As The Inquisitr had previously detailed, actor Dominic Zamprogna showed up in the first scenes of the brand new episodes that started airing this week. Fans were not as surprised as they would have been if Entertainment Weekly had not spoiled his reappearance just a couple of hours before Monday’s show.

The ABC soap had been heavily promoting their comeback after the 4-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. They had previously mentioned that viewers shouldn’t miss the first five minutes of their return. It ended up being Dante at the facility in Switzerland that was the apparent “surprise.”