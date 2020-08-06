WWE News: AJ Styles Responds To Good Brothers’ Attempts To Lure Him Back To Impact Wrestling

Days after an interview where Good Brothers members Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson revealed that they are trying to convince their longtime friend AJ Styles to return to Impact Wrestling, the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion chimed in on the matter on his most recent Twitch stream.

As quoted by Wrestling Inc., Styles admitted on Wednesday night that his former colleagues are indeed trying to talk him into returning to the company where he first became a top-tier star in the wrestling scene. He reiterated the points he made in past interviews about wanting to finish his in-ring career in WWE but also suggested that people should “never say never” when it comes to his future career moves.

Styles then touched on Impact’s most recent additions to its roster, which were highlighted by the debuts and returns of several ex-WWE superstars — including The Good Brothers — at last month’s Slammiversary pay-per-view.

“Not to say that they don’t have a lot going on right now. Man, they’ve got some strong talent. Not that they didn’t have good talent before, but they’ve upped it just a little bit more.”

Despite seemingly refusing Gallows and Anderson’s invitation to rejoin them once he is able to, Styles noted that he is “so happy” that his friends are finally satisfied in terms of their creative direction. He also pointed out how the three of them had a “tough time” at one point as co-workers — possibly a reference to their shared issues with former Monday Night Raw executive director Paul Heyman.

Gallows and Anderson’s previous comments about trying to lure Styles back to his former employer were made in an interview with Sportskeeda‘s Gary Cassidy earlier this month, which can be viewed here.

At the 5:54 mark of the video, Anderson said that he and Gallows will “ultimately” talk their former Bullet Club stablemate into teaming up with them in the same company once again. He then specified that the duo has been “texting him and telling him to come back.”

Should Styles choose to return to Impact after finishing up with WWE, he will likely be doing so at an age where many wrestlers have either retired or have shifted to part-time schedules. As noted in May 2019 by Bleacher Report, “The Phenomenal One” will be around 44 or 45 years old once his current contract expires, assuming the rumors that he was seeking a three-year extension turned out to be accurate when he signed a new deal earlier that year.