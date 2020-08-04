Tuesday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Valentin Sets His Sights On Sam

General Hospital spoilers tease that during the next new episode, which will air on Tuesday, August 4, viewers will see Valentin Cassadine prepare to make his next move. He has been working with lawyer Martin Gray for months now and he is intent on taking over ELQ. However, he still needs more stockholder shares to make it happen and he has his sights set on his next target.

The sneak peek for Tuesday’s show reveals that the two men will meet up to discuss what comes next. While Valentin is still waiting for Brook Lynn Quartermaine to take him up on the offer he proposed, he is clearly confident that she will say yes. He knew exactly how to gain her allegiance and General Hospital teasers detail that he will now begin to look forward to the next stage of his conquest.

Having Brook Lynn and Nelle Benson’s former assets get him close, but not quite to the point of having a majority so he can gain control of the company. Now, it seems he will be going after Danny Morgan’s shares via his mom Sam McCall.

Martin will seemingly be a bit stunned to hear that Sam is the next target. While he has not had that much interaction with her as of yet, he likely knows that she probably will not be easy to manipulate.

As General Hospital fans know, Nelle was looking to sell the assets she’d snagged via Shiloh Archer’s death and Oscar Nero Quartermaine’s will. As for Brook Lynn, she only just now learned who was behind Linc’s offer to exchange the valuable asset in order to get her recording contract voided.

"I know it's a lot to ask, but there's nobody else!" #GH pic.twitter.com/IJd2X8vYXv — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 4, 2020

However, it seems unlikely that the notoriously shady entrepreneur has much to offer or anything to leverage when it comes to Danny’s mom. General Hospital spoilers seem to suggest that he may directly pursue this with her, rather than work through an intermediary like when he used Linc.

General Hospital viewers will not have to wait long to see him initiate this pursuit. According to SheKnows Soaps, Valentin and Sam will talk during Wednesday’s episode.

Could his approach somehow involve the promise that he could pave the way for her to be able to fully, openly reunite with Jason? That, along with protecting her children, would probably be the most viable path to gaining her cooperation.

General Hospital spoilers hint that during the next week or two, she will have reason to feel optimistic. Apparently, there is good news of some sort is on the horizon for her. However, viewers will have to stay tuned to see if this is connected to the mysterious ELQ situation or something else.