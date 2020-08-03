‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Nelle’s Confrontational & Nina’s Defensive

General Hospital spoilers tease that the episode airing on Tuesday, August 4 will be a juicy one. New shows are back after more than two months of repeats and it did not take long for the chaos in Port Charles to escalate again. Nina Reeves stunned Nelle Benson with her court testimony in the custody case over Wiley and this prompted a confrontation that will play out in full during the next episode.

Viewers were left hanging on the edges of their seats with this court hearing, as Nina had just taken the stand when ABC had to shift into General Hospital reruns in May due to the coronavirus pandemic. Would the Crimson editor stick with her original plan of supporting Carly and Michael in this battle, or would she support her new assistant as she had been asked?

This testimony turned into a jaw-dropper as the Crimson editor exposed her assistant, even revealing what she had learned about the quickie marriage to Julian. This prompted a massive outburst that left everybody in the courtroom stunned.

Later, Wiley’s angry biological mother headed to the office to confront the person she had thought would be an ally. The General Hospital sneak peek for Tuesday gave everybody a hint of where this is headed.

Todd Wawrychuk / ABC

The preview showed that during the upcoming confrontation, Nina will tell Nelle that she needs to get her facts straight. According to General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps, there will be some anger displayed during this conversation. It seems quite clear that this will not be a calm discussion.

Whatever hostile words are exchanged here, General Hospital fans may be more focused on the necklace issue than the disagreement between the two women. There have already been some close calls over one of them spotting the other one with the piece of jewelry, but so far, they both remain in the dark.

As this fresh dispute started, the Crimson editor had the jewelry box on her desk and she was looking at that half-heart pendant. She dropped it on the floor when she was interrupted, and this could certainly make for the ideal opportunity for her long-lost daughter to spot it and make the connection.

Will that happen though? It seems fairly likely that it will take longer for this bombshell to drop, but this could also be the perfect time to bring on that juicy long-awaited General Hospital development.

So far, none of the available General Hospital spoilers covering the next two weeks reveal anything substantial regarding what happens next with this pair. The upcoming shocker has been building for months and viewers are hopeful that the truth will be dropping soon.