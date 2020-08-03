President Trump Threatens To Sue Nevada For Expanding Voting By Mail

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Monday morning to threaten Nevada for expanding voting by mail, Politico reported.

On Sunday night, Nevada’s legislature passed a law that would result in every voter in the state automatically being sent a mail-in ballot by default. Governor Stephen Sisolak, a Democrat, is expected to sign the bill into law.

On Monday, Trump called the 11th-hour legislative action a “coup,” and appeared to obliquely threaten legal action.

“In an illegal late night coup, Nevada’s clubhouse Governor made it impossible for Republicans to win the state. Post Office could never handle the Traffic of Mail-In Votes without preparation. Using Covid to steal the state. See you in Court!”

The matter of voting by mail has become a hot-button political topic in the current election cycle due to the coronavirus pandemic. Before this year, five states — Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington — regularly mailed a ballot to every voter, every election, every time, as a matter of course. Two other states — California and Vermont, along with the District of Columbia — have decided to do the same thing this election, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, preferring to have voters cast their ballots by mail rather than risking having them, and election officials, crowded into the same room and risking spreading the coronavirus.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

The Trump administration, and indeed, other Republicans, have steadfastly resisted expanding voting by mail, alleging that doing so would open up the process to voter fraud. Trump, specifically, has even gone so far as to say that Democrats were using the process to “steal” the election.

Indeed, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trump had suggested that expanding voting my mail would lead to the most fraudulent election in history. Last week, he suggested delaying the election because of concerns about voting by mail.

Joe Biden, for his part, has suggested that Trump may yet use the possibility of voter fraud vis a vis voting by mail as a basis for not accepting the results of the election, should he lose, as USA Today reported.

Despite Trump’s claims that expanded voting by mail would lead to election fraud and/or that it works against Republicans, a recent study by the Democracy & Polarization Lab at Stanford University found that neither side benefits more than the other when it comes to mail-in voting.

Similarly, documented cases of election fraud in the U.S. are exceptionally rare. What’s more, states in which voting is carried out entirely by mail have historically had very few such cases, as The New York Times reported.