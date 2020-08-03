‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben Is Tormented, Sami Confides In Belle

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, August 3, 2020 reveal that the new month is starting off with a bang in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans will watch as Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) begins to be tortured by his captor, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva). As viewers already know, Ben was taken from the church on his wedding day to Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) after a bomb went off and caused chaos, injuring many of his wedding guests.

Eve then had Ben taken to a secret location where she held him prisoner and began to torment him. On Monday, she’ll take it even further as she looks to get revenge on him for killing her only daughter, Paige.

Eve is angry that Ben took her daughter’s life, but is now living freely among the citizens of Salem and thriving. She saw Ben and Ciara’s wedding as a slap in the face to Paige’s memory, and decided to take justice into her own hands.

Meanwhile, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and her son Shawn (Brandon Beemer) will join their daughters, Ciara and Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) as they head to New York to look for Ben. Ciara and Claire are convinced that Eve is behind the bombing and they’ll head out looking for answers.

Chris Haston / NBC

All the while, back in Salem Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) will confide in her sister, Belle Black Brady (Martha Madison). Sami will tell her younger sister that she’s very upset about the situation with her daughter, Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold), and how Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) has stepped in to help Allie through her pregnancy.

Belle and Sami haven’t always been close, but it seems that she’ll be looking for a little sisterly advice about how to proceed in the difficult situation. Belle will likely weigh in with her opinion. However, the duo have very different personalities, and Belle may not give Sami that answers she’s looking for.

In addition, Nicole has been trusted with the information that Allie really wanted Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) to adopt her child, and not her older brother Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and his husband, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith).

Rafe declined the offer after Sami verbally attacked him and persuaded him to allow Will and Sonny raise the child. However, Nicole will tell Will and Sonny everything she knows when she finally gets a chance to talk to them about Allie and the baby. The information will likely change everything for the pair.