Ryan Breaux Dead, Frank Ocean’s Brother Dies In Single Car Crash

Ryan Breaux has died.

The brother of singer Frank Ocean was reportedly one of two people killed in an early morning car crash on Sunday in the Southern California town of Thousand Oaks. His passing has led to an outpouring of condolences for the singer, though many details of his death remained hazy.

Breaux Reported To Be Killed In Single-Vehicle Collision

Breaux was reportedly killed in a violent collision when his car left the roadway and struck a tree in the center median.

Details of the fatal crash were reported by ABC 7,which noted that the accident took place just after 1:30 a.m. near Westlake Boulevard and Skelton Canyon Circle in Thousand Oaks, a town close to 40 miles east of Los Angeles. Investigators said the force of the wreck was so great that the vehicle was ripped in half, and in flames by the time that officers from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department arrived on the scene.

Officers had to shut down a portion of Westlake Boulevard, which remained closed to traffic in both directions on Sunday morning. The incident remains under investigation, and the sheriff’s department has asked for information for anyone who may have information about what caused it.

Though the report did not identify either of the victims by name, it noted that two occupants were declared dead at the scene by the Ventura County Fire Department.

Condolences Pour In Across Social Media

While the family had yet to speak out on the death of Breaux or confirm reports of his passing, many took to social media to offer their condolences to his family. A number of those took to Breaux’s social media page, turning his final post into something of a memorial. The picture, which showed Breaux sitting in the front driver’s seat of a blue car, was filled with messages from fans and famous friends alike.

“Rest easy my bro, love you,” one person wrote.

“this can’t be real,” another added.

Others took to Twitter to remember him and the close relationship he had with his older sibling, remembering him as kind with a big heart.

Ryan Breaux you was a good kid & always showed me love. see you up top ! pray for frank family broken hearted ???? — MADE IN TOKYO ???? (@madeintyo) August 2, 2020

Ocean had not yet released a statement on his brother’s passing, but word of his death circulated on Sunday. Some outlets identified the other person who died in the crash as a friend of Ocean’s brother, but the person had not yet been positively identified.

Breaux was reportedly close with his younger sibling, and the singer even featured the then 11-year-old’s voice at the end of the song “Futura Free” from the album Blond. As Fader reported at the time that the album came out, Breaux took to Twitter to share some of his thoughts and give insight into all the work that went into completing it.

A teenager at the time that the project was released, Breaux joked that he was glad the album had finally come to fruition so he could see his hard-working brother once again.

“im glad its out tho bc when im @ the studio he gets focused and forgets to feed me and bring me home,” he wrote.