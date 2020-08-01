Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Made At Least $36.2M In Outside Income Last Year, Disclosures Show

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner made at last $36.2 million in outside income last year, newly released financial disclosures show.

As The Hill reported, the couple’s income for 2019 showed an increase of at least $7 million compared to 2018, with most of the revenue coming from outside business interests including real estate and the slate of hotels for the Trump Organization.

The report noted that the filings suggest that Jared and Ivanka earned as much as $157 million.

“The Office of Government Ethics does not require them to file exact amounts, however, only a range of the assets and liabilities, meaning it’s unclear the exact amount of outside income they brought in for 2019,” the report noted.

The couple reported assets between $203.8 million and $782.8 million last year, an increase from the $181 million to $755 million reported in 2018.

The report added that both have come under fire from critics for their high earning while serving in top White House positions, which is seen as a potential conflict of interest given that both have worked with foreign leaders with ties to private business dealings. Others have pointed out that they are increasing their wealth during their time in the administration.

As The Hill also noted, Kushner has pulled back from previous promises to divest some of his business interests.

“Kushner was recently expected to divest from a tech startup after it was revealed that it had been partially fueled by foreign investors, but earlier this month chose not to go through with the plan,” the report noted. “His stake in the company reportedly ranges from $25 million to $50 million, totaling nearly 2.5 million shares.”

The financial dealings of both Ivanka and the other adult children of President Donald Trump have come under greater scrutiny amid the 2020 presidential race, as Trump has claimed that former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, improperly enriched himself through his father. Trump has accused Hunter of improper business dealings with Ukraine, a claim that ultimately led to the president’s impeachment for pressing the president of Ukraine to launch an investigation.

The president’s own business dealings have faced particularly sharp scrutiny, especially as he refused to divest from his business holdings as past presidents have done. Trump instead said that he was turning over the operation of his business to his adult sons, though critics have said that he has failed to fully cut ties and is improperly pushing government resources and taxpayer money into his own company.