Donald Trump Says China Is ‘Very Happy’ About Democratic Push For Mail-In Voting

Donald Trump on Friday spoke about the Democratic push for mail-in voting and claimed that China was likely happy about their efforts, Breitbart reported.

“They’re using the China virus, China must be very happy about it, because they hit us with a virus and now they screw up an election like you will never see,” he said.

According to Trump, November 3 is going to be a “very, very sad day” for America. The president claimed that he is supportive of harnessing absentee votes but shed doubt on the preparedness of the electoral system for nationwide mail-in voting.

Although some have suggested that Trump’s push against vote-by-mail is out of fear that it will work against him, he expressed confidence on Friday that he will defeat Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“We’re going to do very well in the election, nobody wants that date more than me, I wish we would move it up. Move it up. You’re not prepared for what they’re doing.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump’s comment comes just one day after he suggested that the election be postponed — something he allegedly does not have the power to do unilaterally. Per Axios, his suggestion that China is supportive ofmail-in voting comes one day after Trump-appointed FBI Director Christopher Wray warned that the country might interfere in November’s election. According to the publication, Wray and others from the intelligence community believe that China is developing the capacity to target members of Congress and local elections systems.

As of now, the Senate Intelligence Committee is currently investigating the threat China poses to November’s election. Trump previously warned that the country would try to interfere before the 2018 midterms, which saw Democrats take control of the House of Representatives.

As noted by Forbes, a recent Pew Research Center poll showed that 73 percent of Americans have a negative perception of China. Notably, this perception has been growing increasingly negative in recent months across both Democrats and Republicans. The publication suggests that Trump’s campaign may continue to take aim at the superpower to help his struggling campaign.

“The numbers suggest Trump may continue to take aim at China in a bid to raise lagging poll numbers.”

Trump has often taken a hardline stance on China throughout his presidency. But China negotiator Long Yongtu previously suggested that the country wants to see Trump win reelection. According to Long, one of the many reasons is because Trump is easy to read and focuses on material interests as opposed to politics.