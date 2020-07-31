Joe Scarborough Urges Republicans To Force Donald Trump Off Ticket: ‘This Guy Is Leading You To Ruin’

On Friday, MSNBC anchor Joe Scarborough urged Republicans to force President Donald Trump off the ticket, Raw Story reported.

“This guy is leading you to ruin,” he began.

“I know you’re not surprised, so what are you going to do? You really want this guy at the top of your ticket in November?” Scarborough asked.

The anchor then likened Trump to former President Richard Nixon, pointing out that GOP Senator Barry Goldwater simply told Nixon that it was “time to go” in order to protect the party from electoral ruin.

Unless Republicans do the same with Trump, Scarborough warned, he will bring the party down with him.

If GOP politicians don’t intervene, the anchor continued, they will not only lose the White House, they will also lose control of the United States Senate and Democrats will protect their seats in the lower chamber.

“Understand the window is closing. The time is drawing near when you go past the point of no return. Are you going to walk down to the White House? Are you going to get in your car, go to the White House, and tell Donald Trump that it’s time for him to go? It’s your choice.”

Scarborough also pointed out that GOP politicians seem to be “blindly following” Trump, even though he used to regularly contribute to Democratic campaigns, donating money to several prominent Democrats, including Hillary Clinton, Anthony Weiner and Elliott Spitzer.

In 2014, Trump contributed to Joe Biden, who is now the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee. He also donated money to California Senator Kamala Harris, who is considered to be one of the top contenders for the position of Biden’s running mate, Scarborough explained.

As Raw Story noted, Trump’s approval ratings have plunged amid the coronavirus pandemic. His apparent unpopularity appears to have had a broader impact, given that Republican candidates are trailing their Democratic opponents across the nation, even in traditionally red states such as Texas, Arizona and North Carolina.

Furthermore, in most polls, Trump is trailing Biden. According to the RealClearPolitics average of polling data, the Democrat is 7.8 percentage point ahead of the commander-in-chief nationwide.

Although they apparently remain largely supportive of Trump and his agenda, Republicans seem to be pushing back against some of his proposals. Earlier this week, when the commander-in-chief suggested that the November election should be postponed, dozens of Republican politicians dismissed the idea.

Less than 24 hours later, Trump backtracked, saying that he would rather hold the election earlier than scheduled.