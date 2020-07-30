‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday: Steffy Powers Through Pain Without Drugs & Worries Dr. Finnegan

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, July 31 reveal that Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) condition is far more serious than she wants anyone to know. Dr. Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) prepares her for what lies ahead, but it appears as if her only objective is to see Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray), per Soaps.

A Long Recovery Period

Steffy woke up and soon discovered that she experienced a lot of pain if she tried to breathe deeply. Dr. Finnegan suspected that she had broken ribs and ordered more x-rays. He also put some medication in her IV to ease her discomfort.

The soap opera spoilers state that the physician will give her some feedback. She will be devastated to learn that her injuries are so significant that it will take weeks to heal. He also told Steffy that if she needs some pain medication to let the hospital staff know.

However, the Forrester Creations’ co-CEO has no plans on being in the hospital for such a long time as she has a toddler waiting for her at home. While Steffy may insist that she’s alright and that she can visit the hospital daily, the physician knows that Steffy’s condition is serious. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that he will then approach her loved ones about his concerns.

Angela Weiss / Getty Images

Dr. Finnegan Shows Concern

The physician will tell Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) that his daughter is experiencing a lot of pain but is refusing the medication to help her suffering. He is convinced that Steffy is trying to power through without any drugs, per Soap Opera News. He is concerned that she is putting too much pressure on herself.

Ridge will also be worried and may try to speak to his daughter about her aversion to using the drugs. But Steffy is stubborn and has one goal in mind, according to the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.

Cliff Lipson / CBS

Avoidance & Denial

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Ridge and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) go in to see Steffy. She puts on a brave face and makes as if she’s doing well.

However, Ridge now knows what she’s going through and asks her about her level of discomfort. Steffy stubbornly refuses to talk about her agony and changes the topic. She wants to speak about Kelly since she last left her with Amelia (Nicola Posener). Liam may assure her that Kelly’s safe and ease her worries about the little girl.

Steffy just wants to go home to Kelly because she’s a single mother. She will even pretend that everything is okay even if she’s far from ready to go home.