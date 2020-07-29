AEW News: Cody Rhodes Discusses Possibility Of Signing Tessa Blanchard And WWE Star

During a recent interview with ESPN, Cody Rhodes discussed the possibility of AEW signing Tessa Blanchard and Rey Mysterio — both of whom are technically free agents — in the near future.

In regards to Blanchard, he talked about how her father, Tully Blanchard, is in the company. However, Rhodes then went on to say that he isn’t involved in the process of bringing women wrestlers into the fold.

“That’s more Kenny Omega, [my wife and AEW chief brand officer] Brandi [Rhodes] and Tony carving out the growing and evolving women’s division. They’d have more of a beat on that. She was part of All In for us. And anyone who was part of All In has a place in my heart. On a personal level, I always want all the second- and third-generation wrestlers to have the best experience. She has a lot, a lot of talent. I’m sure it’s something Kenny, Brandi and Tony have discussed.”

Blanchard was fired by Impact Wrestling back in June after failing to send in promos for a television taping. She has also been linked with WWE since then, and there have been reports of her appearing at an upcoming event.

Mysterio, meanwhile, is still working for WWE without a contract. While the legendary luchador is expected to sign a new deal and remain a part of the company, he’s technically free to sign for another promotion should he decide to.

Rhodes didn’t deny interest in signing Mysterio, but he didn’t confirm it either. Rhodes said that he thinks he’s the best luchador of all time and revealed that he has friends in AEW. He also believes that Mysterio has plenty to offer the business, and suggested that they may have had these discussions already.

One of the reasons why Mysterio reportedly hasn’t extended his stay in Vince McMahon’s promotions yet is because he wants a pay rise and assurances over Dominik’s career. McMahon doesn’t want to give superstars improved contracts due to COVID-19 uncertainties, however.

If Rhodes’ promotion is willing to cater to Mysterio financially, though, he might be inclined to accept the offer. He would also work reduced dates in the company, which could be appealing for the veteran given his age.

During the interview, Rhodes also opened up about his desire to defend his TNT Championship against Nick Aldis. The nature of the title’s open challenge stipulation means that any available wrestler can show up and challenge. Perhaps Mysterio will answer the call in the coming weeks.