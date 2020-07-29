Stephanie Sanzo Sports Skintight Cheetah-Print Outfit For Intense Shoulder Workout

Fitness model Stephanie Sanzo posted a new workout video to social media site Instagram on Tuesday, July 28, in which she trained her shoulder muscles through a series of dumbbell exercises.

The fitness trainer wore a cheetah-print outfit that consisted of a sports bra and leggings. The top featured thin straps, a scooped neckline, and an extended piece of material around her midsection that clung to her chiseled abs. The leggings rose above her belly button and emphasized her muscular legs and pert backside. Stephanie completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers and wore her long, brunette tresses pulled up into a high ponytail braid.

The shoulder workout featured six exercises, each separated into an individual video clip. Stephanie carried out the routine at the gym and used a couple different sets of dumbbells and a gray mat to complete the moves. She also wore a set of black weights on her wrists.

The first slide showed the kneeling single-arm press. With one knee bent and the other placed in front of her, Stephanie held a single dumbbell in one arm that she pushed up toward the ceiling for several reps. She moved into Scott presses next, which required her to stand and hold a weight in each hand. She pressed the weights up over her shoulders while twisting her arms.

The third video showed the Cuban press. Stephanie started with two lighter weights at waist level and then pulled them up to her chest. She completed the move by pressing them toward the ceiling. The next exercise was around the worlds. Beginning with her arms at her sides, Stephanie brought them in a circular movement up over her head and then back down.

The fifth clip featured lateral raises. Stephanie moved her arms in a flying motion with a dumbbell secured in each hand. She finished the routine with kneeling single-arm rear delt raises, carried out from a hands and knees position on the floor.

In the caption of the post, Stephanie wrote out the exercises and added the number of sets and reps her followers should do for each. Her fans gave plenty of attention to her latest Instagram addition, leaving nearly 50,000 likes and more than 800 comments within the first day.

“Love it! Need to give this a try on my next shoulder day!” one Instagram user commented.

“You look ahhhhmaaaaaziiiiiiing in that animal print,” another fan complimented the model.

“LOVE LOVE LOVE all ur helpful videos thx u for posting,” one more follower chimed in.