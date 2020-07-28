WWE Rumors: Latest Update On Rey Mysterio’s Contract Status With Company, Per Dave Meltzer

It appears that Rey Mysterio has yet to sign a new contract with WWE, according to a new update from Dave Meltzer.

As quoted by Ringside News on Tuesday morning, Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that it still might be “too early” to bring Mysterio back to television, even as his son, Dominik, continues to fight for the family’s honor in their feud against Seth Rollins. This, as he noted, is because of the angle at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules where the former world champion’s eye was taken out in storyline by Rollins during their match at the pay-per-view.

Regarding Mysterio’s contract status, Meltzer explained that the veteran performer has not yet re-signed and that it’s hard to say how hs negotiations with company officials have been going so far.

According to a separate report from WrestlingNews.co, the rationale behind the aforementioned angle was to “leave things open-ended” in such a way that it could be said Mysterio recovered from his eye injury once he has re-signed. The publication added that the 45-year-old asked for a raise when he met with Vince McMahon last week, though it seems that the WWE chairman does not intend to offer one due to the promotion’s cost-cutting measures amid the coronavirus pandemic. As pointed out, this appears to be the company’s stance for all of its talents despite expectations of record-breaking revenue figures for 2020.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, rumors have suggested that in lieu of a raise, WWE has tried to convince Mysterio to stick around by having Dominik play a prominent role in his father’s storylines. Quite notably, the young man did not go through the developmental system as most other new signees do. And while he has yet to wrestle an actual match, he has taken his share of bumps in the ring — not only throughout the course of the rivalry with Rollins but also during Mysterio’s previous feud against Brock Lesnar.

Regarding Dominik’s status with the company, WrestlingNews.co noted that it’s still unclear whether he has signed a deal. However, his appearance on this week’s Monday Night Raw might hint at a match against Rollins at some point in the future.

Mysterio is not the only veteran superstar who has been in negotiations with the sports-entertainment giant on the terms of a new deal. Last week, MVP revealed on the Gorilla Position podcast that he hopes to sign a long-term contract now that he’s getting used extensively on Raw as an on-air talent, as opposed to his original short-term role as a backstage producer.