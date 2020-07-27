Donald Trump Jr. Accuses Media Of ‘Ignoring’ Obama Administration’s Alleged Targeting Of Father’s Campaign

Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter on Monday morning and accused the media of turning a blind eye to reports suggesting that Barack Obama’s administration engaged in the surveillance of his father, Donald Trump, during his 2016 presidential campaign.

“Media ignoring this tells you all you need to know about today’s activist media!” Trump Jr. tweeted.

Trump Jr. then quoted a passage from Jonathan Turley’s op-ed in The Hill, which pointed to the media’s alleged refusal to acknowledge a declassified document that showed FBI officials were gathering intelligence for the Russia investigation — officially known as Crossfire Hurricane — from the-candidate Trump and his top aides.

“The media has steadfastly refused to see what should be one of the biggest stories in decades: an administration’s targeting of an opposing party’s presidential campaign,” the passage read.

Turley noted that the newly declassified document showed that FBI agent Joe Pientka held a 2016 national security briefing with Trump advisers Michael Flynn and Chris Christie. The meeting was allegedly designed to gather possible evidence for the Russia investigation.

According to the document, the report was approved by Kevin Clinesmith and Peter Strzok. Notably, Clinespmith is reportedly responsible for the FISA surveillance on the Trump campaign, which notoriously contained various instances of misconduct, which Turley previously lambasted. The former FBI lawyer was also an opponent of Trump and allegedly sent an email following the real estate mogul’s win that said “viva the resistance.

The George Washington University Law School professor pointed to the media’s push of the Trump-Russia collusion narrative, which Robert Mueller ultimately concluded was not supported by sufficient evidence.

“Virtually none of these journalists or experts have acknowledged that the collusion leaks were proven false, let alone pursue the troubling implications of national security powers being used to target the political opponents of an administration.”

As reported by The San Francisco Chronicle, Trump Jr. was linked to the infamous Trump Tower meeting that included members of his father’s team and a Russian attorney. As noted by the publication, Trump Jr. was not indicted for his presence at the meeting, which some claimed was intended to gain dirt on then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Trump Jr., like his father, has been a frequent critic of the mainstream media networks and publications that he believes are biased against the president and his allies. As The Inquisitr reported, Trump Jr. previously accused the media of taking China’s word in regards to the coronavirus pandemic. He pointed to Lijian Zhao, spokesperson and Deputy Director-General of the Information Department of China’s Foreign Ministry, who previously claimed that COVID-19 originated in the U.S., and slammed Democrats and media figures who believe such suggestions.