‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Steffy Wakes Up

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, July 28 dishes that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will wake up for the first time after her accident. Luckily, she will have her father right beside her as she learns of the horrible crash, per TV Guide.

Steffy Wakes Up

Steffy was involved in a motor vehicle collision when she and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) crashed into each other at an intersection. Since she was on her motorcycle, she was not as lucky as Bill, and hurt herself. The soap opera showed that Bill called 9-1-1 and they rushed her to the hospital.

Dollar Bill also let Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) know that his daughter was in an accident. The dressmaker and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) arrived at the emergency room and were shocked at the extent of Steffy’s injures.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Steffy wakes up with her father by her side. Ridge is ecstatic that his daughter is waking up and immediately rushes to find her treating physician, Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). The doctor quickly makes his way to his patient’s room to assess her now that she’s awake.

Finn’s Reassuring News

Steffy’s family and friends will be close by as the physician enters her room. This is the first time that she will regain her consciousness and it’s important that the physician examines her. She may be disorientated and not remember much about the collision but he will need to find out how she’s feeling. Ridge will anxiously wait on the sidelines while Finn finishes his examination.

Afterward, Finn will have some reassuring news for his patient.

“You’re awake, alert; that’s a very good sign,” Finn tells his patient.

It appears as if his preliminary examination will yield some good news. While Ridge may be glad that his daughter is awake, they will soon learn that it’s not all smooth sailing.

Steffy’s Significant Injuries

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Steffy later learns that she sustained significant injuries in the collisio. The doctor will tell her that the motorcycle crash was hard on her body and that she will need to recover in the hospital. She realizes that she could have been dead and is lucky to have come out of the accident. While it may take a while for her to recover, she may need to learn to live with the pain for a long time to come.

As for Ridge, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that he will blame Bill for Steffy’s condition.