Donald Trump Knows He’s Going To Lose And Wants To Take As Much Money As He Can Until Then, W.H. Lawyer Says

Donald Trump knows that he’s staring down a certain defeat in November and wants to spend his remaining months making as much money off the presidency as he can, a former White House lawyer claims.

Richard Painter, who served as ethics lawyer in George W. Bush’s White House, said during an appearance on MSNBC that Trump is growing flagrant with his attempts to use his office to build his own personal wealth. Painter was responding to reports that Trump had pressed U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom, New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, to push for the prestigious British Open to be moved to Trump’s resort in Scotland.

As the New York Times reported, a deputy to Johnson warned that it would be unethical to press officials to award the lucrative golf tournament to the president’s Turnberry property, but the ambassador felt pressured and went through with it.

Painter, who has frequently took aim at what he sees as ethics violations from Trump, said that the move was a clear violation of the U.S. Constitution.

“It’s definitely unconstitutional, this is a violation of the emoluments clause of the Constitution,” he said, via Raw Story. “The founders were very intent that no one who holds a position of trust and confidence with the United States government ought to be permitted to receive profits and benefits from foreign governments.”

The former White House lawyer went on to say that Trump has been soliciting emoluments regularly, and that it needs to be shut down. He went on to say that it appears that Trump aims to squeeze as much as he can before a likely loss to Joe Biden in the November presidential election.

“I think he knows he’s on the way out the door and he’s going to take as much as he can off the table, and as much as he can between now and January 20th,” he said.

This is not the first report hinting at improper actions regarding the Trump’s Turnberry resort. As The Inquisitr previously reported, there had been a high amount of spending by the U.S. military spending at the resort and a nearby airport, which is critical to the success of the operation. The administration also came under fire when Vice President Mike Pence chose to stay at the president’s hotel during a visit to Scotland, even though it was far from where Pence’s meetings in the country were taking place.