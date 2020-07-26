‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Preview: Victor Newman Takes Family To A New Level

The Young and the Restless weekly preview for July 27 through 31 teases the high and low points for the Newman family. After Victor changed his name from Miller to Newman, it seemed nothing could stop him. This week of flashback episodes celebrates everything The Mustache built over the years in Genoa City.

On Monday, travel back to August 30, 1994, to relive when Victor (Eric Braeden) schooled Nick (Joshua Morrow) on the importance of the Newman legacy, according to SheKnows Soaps. In what became something of a refrain on The Young and the Restless for Victor, he warned his son that without family, all the success in the world meant nothing. Also, Neil (Kristoff St. John) worried about Drucilla’s (Victoria Rowell) health. He took Dru to see her big sister Olivia (Tonya Lee Williams), and they got to the bottom of her medical issue. Finally, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) felt concerned by Victoria’s (then Heather Tom) independence, and it turned out she was right to feel concerned.

Tuesday’s flashback brings a storyline from April 2, 2004. Nikki and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) struggled with the secret about who Abby’s father was, and the little girl rocked Victor’s world when she revealed that he was her dad. Kevin (Greg Rikaart) also came clean with Lauren (Tracey Bregman) about burning down Gina’s and having an inappropriate relationship with Lily.

One of the saddest ever The Young and the Restless episodes will rerun on Wednesday. On May 24, 2005, Nick and Sharon (Sharon Case) said goodbye to Cassie (Camryn Grimes) when she died of injuries she’d received during a car wreck. The entire Newman family was devastated by losing the teenager. Malcolm (Shemar Moore) also worried about Lily’s (Christel Khalil) relationship with Daniel (Michael Graziadei).

For Thursday, it’s time for a wedding from February 2, 2008. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) prepared for their big day, and Victor welcomed J.T. to the family. At least for a moment, Victor and Nick declared a ceasefire in their war against each other. Jack (Peter Bergman) also plotted against Gloria (Judith Chapman) in the flashback storyline.

Finally, on Friday, enjoy intense moments that initially aired on November 21, 2003. Victor reunited with his estranged father, Albert Miller (George Kennedy), and they shared an intense discussion. In the end, Victor raged at the man who’d left him, and he suffered deep sadness after speaking to his father, but Nick was there for Victor after the ordeal. Sharon hid from Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby), and Nikki went all out to protect the Newman family by refusing to tell Michael (Christian LeBlanc) how to get in touch with Victor.