‘RHONJ’ Star Jacqueline Goldschneider Admits She’s ‘Scared’ Of ‘RHOBH’ Cast Member Erika Jayne

Jacqueline Goldschneider is intimated by Erika Jayne's strength.

Jacqueline Goldschneider would be a little worried if Erika Jayne was to leave her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and head east to Jersey.

During an interview with Domenick Nati this week, the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member was asked which Real Houswives star she would not want to deal with on her show.

“I’m a little scared of Erika Jayne,” Jacqueline admitted, according to a report shared by Reality Tea on July 24. “I think that if she did something bad, I might be afraid to open my mouth to her because I think she chews people up and spits them out.”

According to Jacqueline, she believes that she could handle anyone. However, when it comes to Erika, she isn’t sure if she would want to get involved in a feud with her fellow reality star because she’s such a “strong female.” Then, when Domenick asked Jacqueline if she would be concerned if Erika headed in her direction, the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member said she would be before adding that she enjoys a challenge.

When Domenick further questioned Jacqueline about the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, asking her if she felt Erika was “strong” or “kind of b**chy,” Jacqueline said she does not know Erika well enough to know if she is b**chy or not.

“I don’t know her well enough to call her ‘bitchy,’ but I think that she’s really strong,” Jacqueline explained.

While Erika has long been known as someone who doesn’t allow too much emotion to spill out of her, at least when cameras are rolling, she was seen shedding tears on a couple of occasions during The Real Houswives of Beverly Hills Season 10, which marked her fifth season with the Bravo show.

Erika Jayne attends the Marc Jacobs Spring 2020 Runway Show. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the RHONJ Obsessed fan page on Instagram revealed days ago to their social media followers that filming on the 11th season of the show was set to begin this week with its returning cast members, including Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, and Jacqueline.

The outlet also teased the potential addition of a new cast member but did not reveal who that person was.

As fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will recall, filming on Season 11 initially began in March of this year but was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic just a short time later.