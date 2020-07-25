‘RHOBH’ Star Denise Richards Denies Brandi Glanville Affair, Says ‘Wild Things’ Wasn’t A ‘Documentary’

Denise Richards is fighting back against 'RHOBH' rumors prompted by former friend Brandi Glanville.

Denise Richards is sticking by her story that she and Brandi Glanville never engaged in a romantic relationship with one another.

During a recent interview with The Washington Post, Denise opened up about a shocking scene from the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in which Brandi suggested that Denise had not only been trash-talking a number of their cast mates but also slept with her behind the back of her husband, Aaron Phypers.

“I did not have an affair,” Denise insisted to the publication on July 23. “People can believe whatever they want, but ‘Wild Things’ was not a documentary.”

After going public with claims of an affair with Denise during filming on the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Brandi mentioned Denise’s role in Wild Things, which included a girl-on-girl fling with her co-star, Neve Campbell, during an appearance on the Everything Iconic podcast with Danny Pellegrino, telling the host that the move was her favorite film starring Denise.

When Denise first joined the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2018, she immediately was open with the cameras and now, looking back at some of the things she said, she’s admitting that being so open “definitely bit me in the a** a bit.”

“It’s a learning process. I went into the show just being myself, and I never wanted to try and play a part. I am who I am,” she explained.

Because Denise was so candid about her statements during Season 9, many were confused by the way in which she shut down the racy chatter of Season 10. In fact, some of her co-stars felt that she was being hypocritical when she suggested that the ladies keep their adult chatter to a minimum when in the presence of her children, including Sam, 16, Lola, 15, and Eloise, 9.

Still, when it comes to the claims, Denise is standing by her previous statements, telling the outlet, “There are adult conversations, and there are kid conversations.”

Denise Richards attends The Los Angeles Mission Legacy of Vision Gala. Rich Fury / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, an insider told Hollywood Life on Friday that when it comes to the drama between Denise and Brandi, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast is doing their best to steer clear of their dispute over their supposed hookups.

“They just want [Denise] to be truthful and feel like she’s not about a variety of things, but they really don’t care if she did or didn’t have the affair. Most of them seem to believe Brandi,” the source revealed.