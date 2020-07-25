Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Were Upset At Having To Take ‘Backseat’ To Other Royal Family Members, Book Says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were upset at having to take a “backseat” to other members of the royal family and felt as if they were pushed out of the family, a new tell-all book claims.

Excerpts of the upcoming biography Finding Freedom were published in The Times and Sunday Times on Saturday, shedding light on why the couple decided to take a step back from their royal duties and move away from England. The move generated plenty of controversy as well as speculation about what was the reason behind the decision. There have been a series of rumors about what necessitated the break, and the new book claims that it was feelings of animosity along with a sense that the royal family failed to protect Markle from the intense and often very personal criticism she faced from the British press.

As The Daily Mail noted, the pair grew upset at taking a “backseat” to others who were given more prominent roles, including Prince William and Kate Middleton. But it also pushed back against the frequently-cited claim that Meghan was the driving force behind the decision to take a step back.

Citing a source close the Prince Harry and Meghan, the book claimed that Harry had always been uncomfortable with his place in the royal family, and his wife helped give him a way out.

“Fundamentally, Harry wanted out. Deep down, he was always struggling within that world,” the person claimed. “She’s opened the door for him on that.”

Harry had been open in the past about his reluctance to be in the spotlight, saying he was happy not to have to serve as king of England.

A series of other reports have claimed that Harry was hurt at how his family did not come to the defense of his wife, especially as she was facing intense scrutiny while pregnant. As The Inquisitr reported, court documents related to a lawsuit against the MailOnline showed that some of Meghan’s friends felt the need to come to her defense, speaking anonymously to media outlets to defend her during a well-publicized rift with her father.

“The Duchess felt ‘unprotected’ by the ‘institution’ of the Royal Family and was prevented from defending herself, which left her friends ‘rightly concerned for her welfare, specifically as she was pregnant,’ ” the report revealed.

A spokesperson for the couple noted that they did not contribute to the book in any way, but did not deny any of the content published by The Times.