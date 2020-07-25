AEW News: ‘Dynamite’ Match Pulls In More Than 1 Million Viewers, Show Beats WWE In Key Demographics

As documented by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Sportskeeda, this week’s AEW Dynamite pulled in one million viewers during the showdown between The Young Bucks and The Butcher and The Blade.

The Falls Count Anywhere fight — which saw all four performers brawl throughout the Daily’s Place arena — was the biggest attraction of the night. The match has been praised across the wrestling community for its chaotic energy and dangerous spots, and it’s clear that the risk-taking efforts of all four men paid off.

AEW president Tony Khan took to Twitter and responded to Meltzer on Friday, confirming that the report was accurate. He also elaborated on Meltzer’s findings by revealing more interesting statistics.

“Yes, #AEWDynamite was over a million total viewers for the final 5 minutes of the @youngbucks v. Butcher & Blade Falls Count Anywhere match, from 8:55pm ET to 9pm ET with 1,018,000 viewers total and 502,000 in the key 18-49 year old demographic! Thank you to everyone who watched!”

AEW hasn’t surpassed the one million mark very often, and company officials will be hoping that the success of the Falls Count Anywhere segment will create more momentum for the young promotion.

The pandemic forced the company to retool some big events and in-ring contests — such as the Blood and Guts bout — that could have pulled in a similar rating. To attract an audience like this for a match on a standard episode of television is a huge victory for the promotion.

The Sportskeeda article also highlighted that the rest of the show was watched by an average of 845,000. This ensured victory against NXT in the ratings war for another week. NXT pulled in a viewing audience of 615,000, which is around the same number that the show draws on a weekly basis.

AEW defeated WWE in other demographics this week. In addition to beating NXT in the coveted 18-34 demographic — making it the fifth-highest viewed show among that audience on Wednesday — Dynamite also came out on top among the female fan base. A reported 58,000 women watched the program, which was higher than Monday Night Raw‘s 55,000, and Friday Night SmackDown‘s 43,000.

The latest news won’t please WWE officials. As documented by The Inquisitr, FOX and the USA Network are reportedly unhappy with weekly ratings at the moment. While officials have blamed the pandemic for the decreased viewership, AEW’s rising ratings suggest that some wrestling fans are tuning into the competition instead.