Wilmer Valderrama Wishes Ex Demi Lovato ‘Nothing But The Best’ Amid Engagement News

Demi Lovato is officially engaged to Max Ehrich, as the duo shared the surprising news to their Instagram feeds Wednesday night. Celebrities and fans have been pouring in support for the former Disney star, and it looks like Wilmer Valderrama is excited for his ex, despite not making any public congratulations at this point. Demi and Wilmer dated from 2010 to 2016 and had a variety of ups and downs. Although they didn’t end up together, the That ’70s Show star is still happy for the woman he once loved.

An insider close to Wilmer caught up with The Hollywood Life, noting he’s happy Demi is getting a fairytale ending.

“Wilmer wishes Demi nothing but the best and is happy to see she’s found someone to share her life with,” the insider alleged. “Although things didn’t work out between them, Wilmer is a firm believer that you always take certain lessons away from past relationships and they shared experiences he’ll never forget. He’s glad to see Demi found her person and Wilmer has found the love of his life in Amanda. They both found their fairytale ending and that’s as good as it gets.”

Wilmer is engaged to Amanda Pacheco, after popping the question this past January on the beach in San Diego. The pair were dating just under a year when he asked the model to be his wife. Max and Demi have spent an even shorter time together, as the duo was first reported to be a couple this past March.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

“They forever share a bond that will be as one of a kind as anyone could imagine,” a second source claimed of the former flames.

The friend of Wilmer’s referenced that the duo had been through so much together, which has made them strong friends today. Despite being broken up at the time, the NCIS actor visited Demi in the hospital after she overdosed in 2018. He was reportedly the first celebrity friend that made an appearance in the hospital that day and spent approximately two hours on site.

The insider reiterated that no matter what has happened between Wilmer and Demi in the past, there is no hope ever of the couple getting back together. Now that both are engaged, it’s safe to say that’s a pretty solid bet. Whether Wilmer has reached out to Demi privately to offer congratulations is unknown at this time.

Celebrities who reached out to offer their support on Instagram included Khloe Kardashian, Ruby Rose, Luis Fonsi, Ashley Graham, Olivia Culpo, and Debra Messing.