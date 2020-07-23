‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope & Liam Move From The Cabin And Establish Own Home

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that at least one couple are enjoying wedded bliss. Like most couples, Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) realize that they need their space and say farewell to the cabin.

Hope & Liam Move Out

After more than a year of trauma, Liam and Hope are happily married with a lot to look forward to. They realize that they need more space now that they have a larger family.

With two young kids in tow, the cabin on the Logan estate was simply not roomy enough for the four of them and they need to move on. So, the couple will start scouting the area for a suitable home.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans have long been rooting for the couple to move out. Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) was always meddling in their affairs and it made for a very uncomfortable lifestyle. The two decide that they need their own home now that they’re officially hitched.

A New Start

They soon find the perfect place and immediately begin nesting as they want to baby-proof the apartment and make it safe. They put in some elbow grease to make it suitable for Baby Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) so that they can finally start operating as a traditional family unit.

Liam and Hope will put their own stamp on their place, and add the finishing decorative touches. It’s their first home together after getting married and they want it to be special.

In The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video, Liam stands in their cozy kitchen and, later, he and Hope talk about what they accomplished in their apartment.

Feeling proud of herself, Hope will survey the apartment and pass her final judgment.

“I think we did a pretty solid job,” she says.

Liam is only too happy that they’re finally out of his mother-in-law’s reach and looks at their new place.

“I think so,” he agrees with his wife.

Brooke Alone

However, the news of their leaving the estate may upset Brooke. She has just found out that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) married Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) while they were in Vegas, according to The Inquisitr.

Since Ridge is now off-limits, Brooke will now have to stay alone. She won’t even be able to pop into the cabin to visit her daughter now that Hope and Liam have opted to leave.

But The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that for Hope and Liam, it’s only the beginning of their new lives together.