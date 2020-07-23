Man Arrested By Secret Service After Sitting Outside Ivanka Trump’s DC Mansion

Secret Service agents arrested a man who was parked outside of Ivanka Trump’s Washington D.C. mansion on Thursday morning. As The Daily Mail reports, a man in a black Mercedes was taken into custody after sitting outside of Trump and husband Jared Kushner’s home.

The young man was wearing a Pac-Man t-shirt and blue shorts and was removed by police, cuffed and put into a van. He is reportedly being questioned by Secret Service agents to determine what his goal and intentions were.

Shortly after the event, Kushner was seen leaving the home carrying a black bag and wearing a dark suit.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The man was photographed with his shoes and one sock removed while sitting on the curb before being put into the van. He was issued a face mask to wear while he was waiting in the van. His vehicle was later towed away from the location.

The so-called First Daughter wasn’t at home during the incident. She is currently in Colorado for a two-day tour to celebrate the passage of the Great American Outdoors Act, according to a picture that she posted on her Twitter page.

“I am in Colorado today w/ Secretary Bernhardt + @SenGardner to celebrate yesterday’s passage of the #GreatAmericanOutdoorsAct; a landmark bill that will allocate billions to our public lands making it the most consequential conservation legislation since Pres Theodore Roosevelt!” she wrote.

The bill passed with bipartisan support in order to help preserve public lands. Part of the bill makes permanent funding for the Land Water Conservation Fund, which has been underfunded in recent decades.

“The Great American Outdoors Act affirms our shared commitment to caring for America’s special places by providing significant resources to address national park deferred maintenance. Tackling our parks’ long overdue maintenance needs will ensure these places are safe and accessible for all, continue fueling local economies, and offer education and inspiration for generations to come,” the National Park Foundation said in a statement.

The president’s daughter is expected to tour and participate in a roundtable talk at a child care facility while she is in the state.

She also posted that she was going to pay a visit to the Rocky Mountain National Park.

Her posts were criticized by social media users who pointed out that she was using her Twitter account to discuss government business just days after posting support for Goya foods. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Trump’s decision to promote a company on her Twitter account could put her in legal jeopardy.