‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday: Ridge Learns Of Steffy’s Accident From Apologetic Bill

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, July 24 dish that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will be beside himself with worry and guilt as the paramedics do everything they can for Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). She flew off her motorcycle when they crashed into each other, per Soap Central.

Bill Blames Himself

The accident happened so quickly that it seems as if there was no way to avoid it. Steffy was racing along the road when Bill suddenly appeared at the intersection. She didn’t have time to hit the brakes and he was stunned when he saw her approaching. They crashed into each other and Steffy was knocked unconscious.

However, it wasn’t until Bill stepped out of his vehicle that he recognized Steffy. He called 9-1-1 and the paramedics soon arrived. He followed them to the hospital and will fret as the EMTs rush to attend to their newest patient.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that the media mogul is apologetic and blames himself for the accident. After all, his mind was on Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and how she wants to tell Will Spencer (Finnegan George) that they are separated and may never get back together again.

Ridge Learns Of The Crash

Bill will realize that he hasn’t contacted Steffy’s family yet. He will let Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) know and tell him that there has been an accident. Ridge will be shocked when he learns that his only daughter was hurt in a vehicle collision, according to The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.

The dressmaker and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) will rush to the medical facility as soon as possible. Ridge doesn’t want to lose another daughter and longtime The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that this is not Steffy’s first motorcycle crash either.

Gilles Toucas / CBS

Shocked By Steffy’s Appearance

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Brooke and Ridge will be taken aback when they first see Steffy. They will be fighting back emotions when they see the condition she’s in.

It will come as a shock when they realize that she could have died in the collision and left her small toddler without a mother. Brooke will offer Ridge the support he needs during this time and assure him that Steffy will make it through.

Ridge may also not be able to control his rage when he learns that Bill was also involved in the collision. These two have a long sordid history or all-out fights and skirmishes. The dressmaker may fly off the handle when he realizes that Bill was involved in Steffy’s injuries.