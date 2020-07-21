Doctor Who Created Cognitive Test That Donald Trump ‘Aced’ Says It’s Meant ‘To Be Easy’

On Friday, Donald Trump was filmed in an interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace where he was confronted over the cognitive test that he has bragged that he “aced.” After Wallace informed the president that he had taken the same test and found it easy, Trump asserted that it got harder as it went and likely former Vice President Joe Biden couldn’t pass it.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Now, Dr. Ziad Nasreddine, the expert who helped develop the test to screen for signs of Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, told Market Watch that the test is intended to be easy.

“It is supposed to be easy for someone who has no cognitive impairment,” he said.

“This is not an IQ test or the level of how a person is extremely skilled or not,” Nasreddine said. “The test is supposed to help physicians detect early signs of Alzheimer’s, and it became very popular because it was a short test, and very sensitive for early impairment.”

The test, known as the Montreal Cognitive Assessment test was developed in 1996 and usually takes about 10 minutes to complete. Each question is formulated to test a different part of the brain to determine if there has been any degradation in short-term memory or spatial awareness, among other things.

Trump bragged that he passed the test with flying colors and the doctors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center were “very surprised” to see how well he did.

“They said, ‘That’s an unbelievable thing. Rarely does anybody do what you just did,'” Trump claimed.

Critics immediately jumped on the comment, with numerous psychologists saying that they administer the test frequently and it is intended to be easy. One psychologist said that passing it is like “bragging that you tied your own shoes.” Another said that you can’t “ace” the exam.

“You either get perfect for we take away your driver’s license,” he said.

The test is apparently built to catch people who may be suffering from mental impairment.

“There are ‘traps’ that patients who have cognitive impairments fall into with this test,” Nasreddine said.

He also cautioned that passing the test isn’t evidence of high intelligence.

“The purpose is to detect impairment; it’s not meant to determine if someone has extremely high levels of abilities,” Nasreddine added.

The doctor also said that conducting the test on Trump or Biden is reasonable, given that one in four people in America has some sort of cognitive impairment by the age of 75.