‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: How Steffy Met Finn & Still Played The Field

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal how Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will meet her new man, and it doesn’t seem as if it will be love at first sight. After all, Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) will be her treating physician and his first priority will be to make sure that his patient recovers.

Steffy’s Joyride Leads To An Accident

On Wednesday, July 22, the single mother will enjoy one of her favorite pastimes. So, she will hop onto her motorcycle and go for a joyride. Little does she know that disaster awaits.

On the way back from seeing Katie Logan (Heather Tom), Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is not thinking clearly. Steffy will fail to hit the brakes in time and will crash right into him.

Suddenly, the two collide into each other sending Steffy flying, per Soaps. Shocked by how quickly the accident occurs, Bill jumps out of his vehicle. He is horrified to see his granddaughter’s mother hurt. He quickly calls 9-1-1 who arrive promptly, the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers dish. They rush her to the emergency room as she fights for her life.

Calling Hunky Dr. Finn

Finn will debut on Thursday, July 23, per The Inquisitr. He will be Steffy’s treating doctor and the two will fall in love. However, while many seem to believe that sparks will immediately start to fly between the two, it appears as if her health many be their chief objective for now.

While Finn may make an impact on the co-CEO, and she may even be attracted to him, it doesn’t mean that she is ready for a relationship. She has only just realized that she was waiting for Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) to make their family complete. The co-CEO knows that she needs some time to focus on herself and not be too hasty about getting into a relationship.

Steffy Plays The Field

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Steffy may just want to play the field for a while. She doesn’t want to rush into a romance just because it feels right. She needs to enjoy flirting and getting out there before committing to someone. Bradley Bell confirmed this sentiment in a recent interview with TV Insider.

“Steffy has been committed to her work, her daughter Kelly… but people have been wondering when a new man will enter her life. He’s coming. She’ll have a period of time where, in fact, quite a few men will be after her – as they should be. She’s spectacular and unique.”

Finn Wins Steffy’s Heart

Since “quite a few men” will be after the business executive, it seems as if she will come out of the accident relatively unscathed. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that while she may have the hots for the gorgeous doctor, she needs to date other men as well.

The soap opera is currently very short on eligible young bachelors. Wyatt Spencer (Scott Clifton) has his hands full with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden), and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is seemingly devoted to Katie Logan (Heather Tom).

It also seems as if Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) may be interested in Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), but he may be open to a fling with his boss, while Detective Alex Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) could also try his luck. The Bold and the Beautiful has also confirmed that Zende Forrester (Delon de Metz) is returning to the sudser, but does she really want to date her adopted cousin?

Finn will have his work cut out for him as he pursues her. However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Finn’s Steffy’s new man and that he will win her heart.