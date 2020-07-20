‘RHONY’ Star Sonja Morgan Admits To $75,000 Neck And Facelift

The Real Housewives of Nw York alum Sonja Morgan took to Instagram to put speculation about her new appearance to rest. Fans of the show have been saying that the 56-year-old has been looking fresher in photos lately, and the famously-open reality star revealed to fans the secret behind her new look.

Sonja says that she was tired of the wrinkles on her neck and jowls around her mouth, so she decided to do something about it after wrapping up the 12th season of hit Bravo show.

“I just wanted to be rid of the wrinkling on my neck and the jowels [sic] that were starting to form,” she wrote.

Apparently, not everyone was on board with the procedure.

“People thought I was nuts because it was so subtle. But not to me!” she said.

Sonja says she had no doubt that getting a little nip and tuck was the way to go for her.

“It was a no-brainer – gravity had taken its toll, I was also exhausted and I needed a ‘pick me up’. I entrusted my face to the best [Dr. Andrew Jacono] and he hit it out of the park.”

She went on to explain that it wasn’t your typical neck lift. Dr. Jacono uses a special technique that reduces the healing time and preserves the blood flow in the face.

“He uses a method called deep plane which goes under the muscle so your skin is still attached. Your blood flows and your face stays vibrant and heals fast,” she explained.

Dr. Jacono posted a before and after photo to his own Instagram showing off Sonja’s new look and explaining how the procedure works. He also cheered the reality star for admitting that she had plastic surgery rather than hiding it like some other people choose to do, saying that it would encourage others to come forward.

He also explained that Sonja has great bone structure, which made the procedure even easier and thanked her for choosing him to perform the operation.

Sonja first broke the news about her surgery with Justin Sylvester on E!’s Daily Pop. She said that she was hoping to get a natural-looking procedure that would emphasize her jawline. Dr. Jacono added that the procedure means that Sonja won’t need fat grafting or injectable fillers, something that some people use to contour their jawlines. The procedure is expected to last for a little over a decade.

The women on the show are notoriously concerned about their appearance, and Dr. Jacono confirmed that he understood the stakes of working on someone’s face who relies on their appearance to make a living. The news comes just months after the RHONY star revealed that co-star Romana Singer told her that she needed to drop 10 pounds.