Kanye West’s Friends, Family Reportedly Worried About His Mental Health Following Bizarre Campaign Rally

Kanye West’s friends and family are reportedly hurt, and even worried about his mental well-being, following a South Carolina campaign rally that TMZ describes as “bizarre.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on Sunday Yeezy held a campaign rally in which he made eyebrow-raising statements about his marriage to Kim Kardashian; was jeered for claiming that Harriet Tubman didn’t free any slaves; wore a bullet-proof vest; had “2020” shaved into his head; and broke down in tears, among other things.

Now, anonymous sources tell TMZ that Kanye’s antics at the rally have upset his family, the Kardashians, During the event, West says that he and his wife, Kim, discussed abortion during her first pregnancy — with daughter North — and that he wanted her to have one, then changed his mind.

“We talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand. I called my wife and she said, ‘We’re gonna have this baby.’ I said, ‘We’re gonna have this child.'”

He then stated that Kim may divorce him for having revealed that publicly, and then he thanked her for going through with the pregnancy. He also mentioned that he would “be at peace” if she divorced him.

Craig Barritt / Getty Images

There may also be financial repercussions following Sunday’s rally. During the event, West referenced Harriet Tubman and claimed that she didn’t actually free any slaves, as Us Weekly reported.

“She just had the slaves go work for other white people,” he said.

West’s family and friends say that statements like this can trigger boycotts, and Kanye and Kim both sell branded merchandise, and that Kim’s business could suffer because of Kanye’s rantings. However, TMZ notes that Kim’s and Kanye’s finances are kept separate — so Kanye may cost Kim money as regards her own brands, but if his brands sink, it won’t cost Kim anything.

Family members are also reportedly concerned about West becoming a “distraction” during what is likely to be an important election.

Beyond reportedly hurting his marriage and his and his wife’s brands, Yeezy’s inner circle are also broadly concerned about his mental health. As People reported earlier this month, Kim admitted that West is struggling with bipolar disorder, as he has in the past. Following the South Carolina rally, fans are reportedly concerned that Ye may be in the middle of a serious bipolar episode.

As it turns out, the South Carolina rally may yet wind up being for naught, as West failed to make the ballot in that state, as the Post and Courier reported.