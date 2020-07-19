Chris Wallace To Donald Trump Over Acing Cognitive Test: ‘It’s Not The Hardest Test’

"They have a picture and it says 'what’s that' and it’s an elephant," Wallace said.

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace and President Donald Trump met up for an interview on Sunday that was filled with tense and surprising exchanges. One such moment came when the Fox News host chided Trump for bragging about taking a simple cognitive test.

As video of the interview shows, Trump began to attack former Vice President Joe Biden, saying that the 2020 hopeful never left his basement and “doesn’t even know he’s alive.”

Wallace pointed out that more Americans trust Biden over Trump in a recent Fox News poll when it comes to mental fitness, prompting Trump to boast about the results he got when taking a cognitive test recently.

“Let’s take a test right now,” he said. “Let’s go down, Joe and I will take a test. Let him take the same test that I took.”

Wallace interjected that he himself had taken the same test after hearing that Trump passed it.

“They have a picture and it says ‘What’s that?'” said Wallace, “and it’s an elephant.”

“Yes, the first few questions are easy, but I’ll bet you couldn’t even answer the last five questions,” Trump said. “I’ll bet you couldn’t. They get very hard, the last five questions.”

“Well, one of them was count back from one hundred by seven,” replied Wallace. “Ninety-three.”

Trump once again told Wallace that he couldn’t answer many of the questions and neither could Biden, but that he had managed to answer every question correctly.

The president had previously boasted about passing the test in early July, saying that doctors at Walter Reed hospital were “very surprised” that he was able to “ace” the exam, which was given as part of his annual physical.

He challenged Biden to take the same test and do as well, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

The comment was met with mockery and derision online, with some people pointing out that having doctors express surprise at being able to pass a reportedly simple exam isn’t something to brag about.

During the contentious interview on Sunday, Trump further attacked his presumed opponent in the November election, saying that Biden wouldn’t be able to handle a tough interview like the one he was being subjected to, as The Inquisitr wrote earlier Sunday.

He claimed that the former vice president would be on the ground “crying” for his mother to bring him home. He also asserted that Biden wouldn’t e able to handle up to four or five speeches in a single day.