Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Not Taking Back Her Previous Dog Bogart For This Reason

Though many believed that Meghan Markle would reunite with her German Shepard-Labrador mix Bogart after she returned to the United States, sources are now claiming that she has decided against taking back her former pet.

According to The Sun, insiders have claimed that Markle made the heart-breaking choice because the dog did not get along well with the Duke of Sussex.

“Meghan adored that dog but the decision not to take him back was based on Bogart’s relationship with Harry,” a source close to the former Suits actress claimed. “Bogart never took to Harry when they spent time together in Canada. He didn’t like Harry. Meghan was very vocal about the fact it wouldn’t be fair to take him back full-time, given Bogart’s feelings for her husband.”

This revelation likely comes as a surprise to fans since this was not the original reason given by the couple for their decision to leave Bogart behind. Though Markle’s beagle Guy made the journey to England, the Sussexes claimed that Bogart was “too old” to make the trip and would be staying with friends in Canada, per The Daily Mail.

Sources said at the time that the family’s staff in Windsor found the decision to be “strange” but did not want to get involved.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Though the duchess has decided against taking Bogart back now that she’s returning to the United States, she has previously spoken warmly of her pet.

“He’s my first dog ever. I didn’t grow up with dogs. I was in LA and I went to this… rescue,” the Tig founder said of Bogart’s adoption.

She continued the story, detailing how Ellen DeGeneres then walked into the shelter and convinced the duchess to take Bogart home.

“And so I brought him home. Because Ellen told me to.”

Bogart was a frequent presence on the duchess’s social media accounts, often appearing in pictures, especially with Guy.

Guy has since been given another companion, a black Labrador named Oz. Oz has stayed with the family as they moved from Frogmore Cottage in the United Kingdom to Canada and in California.

The news of Markle’s choice comes amidst mixed reports of the Sussexes’ happiness at their life in Los Angeles. Though the former actress has felt at home in her native city, it’s rumored that the prince has found the adjustment challenging. In fact, some insiders have even referred to the prince as feeling “lost,” as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.