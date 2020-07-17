Ex-‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Vanderpump Nabs ‘Vanderpump Dogs’ Spinoff Series On Peacock

'Vanderpump Dogs' is coming soon to NBCUniversal's new streaming service.

Lisa Vanderpump may have left her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last year but that doesn’t exactly mean she has a whole lot of extra time on her hands. In fact, according to a recent commercial shared on Peacock, which teased “exclusive originals” with “iconic characters,” she has a series named Vanderpump Dogs in the works.

During the advertisement for the upcoming show, which was shared on Instagram hours ago and described the upcoming series as an original program of NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, Vanderpump Dogs vowed to give fans and inside look at the “pampered pets” of Lisa’s world.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules well know, Lisa opened up her own animal rescue center in West Hollywood, California years ago which is just a short walk away from a number of her restaurants, including TomTom, PUMP Lounge, and SUR Restaurant, which was the launching point for Vanderpump Rules when the series first began in 2013.

After the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which featured a controversial storyline regarding Dorit Kemsley and a dog she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs and was later accused of abandoning, it was alleged that the Season 9 plot was actually meant to serve as a launching point for a new spinoff based out of the center. However, it wasn’t until over a year later when Vanderpump Dogs was actually announced.

Although the Peacock commercial confirmed that a Vanderpump Dogs spinoff does, in fact, exist, no other details about the show have been released at this point. That said, fans can likely expect to see some crossover moments with the cast of Vanderpump Rules, many of whom have been known to work at the rescue center on occasion, including Raquel Leviss and Lala Kent.

Lisa Vanderpump and her dog, Giggy, attend The 63rd Annual Miss Universe Pageant. Rodrigo Varela / Getty Images

Lisa’s spinoff news comes just after the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member was forced to shut down her Beverly Hills restaurant, Villa Blanca, due to a rent increase at her venue’s location.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lisa confirmed her restaurant’s shutdown earlier this month.

“Although there have been many untrue articles in the past week or so about the reasons for closing Villa Blanca, we are indeed going to be closing up our doors for good,” Lisa told the Daily Mail. “If the landlord had been willing to renegotiate and the lease wasn’t ending, we would have reopened, but unfortunately with Coronavirus, the situation was beyond our control.”